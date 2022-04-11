Local track and field teams have strong start to District 19-5A meet

BRENHAM – The College Station girls team won six events and Rudder's Nate Figgers broke a school record in the triple jump on day one of the District 19-5A track and field meet at Cub Stadium on Monday.

The meet will continue at 6 p.m. Wednesday with the running finals. The top four finishers in each event will advance to the area meet on April 20-21 at Katy Paetow High School.

College Station's girls lead the nine-team field with 90 points after winning all but one of the day's seven events. Behind the Lady Cougars are A&M Consolidated 38, Katy Paetow 32, and Katy Jordan 15, Magnolia 12, Magnolia West 9, Brenham 8, Waller 7 and Rudder 6.

For the boys, Paetow leads with 50 points, followed by College Station with 46, Magnolia West 31, Rudder 25, Magnolia 20, Jordan 18, Consol 14, Waller 8 and Brenham 4.

College Station's Kelsey Slater took first in the girls high jump for the second straight year with a jump of 5 feet, 2 inches, followed by Brenham's Destanee Cooper. Maddie Jones placed first in the 3,200 in 11 minutes, 35.44 seconds, while Megan Roberts placed fourth (12:04.285).

Two-sport athletes Jayden Davenport and Ana De La Garza earned gold in the shot put and discus, respectively. Davenport, who also plays basketball, threw 36-4½, followed by Consol's Kendra Humphries (35-9¾) and De La Garza (34-9¾). De La Garza, an outside hitter for the volleyball team, threw the discus 126-8 to beat Humphries (123-9). College Station's Emily Huchingson placed fourth (113-3). In the wheelchair division, Consol's Maria Ireland advanced with an effort of 17-2⅔.

College Station's Claire Spiller and Ashonti Idlebird, and Rudder's Asani McGee took three of the top four spots in the triple jump. Spiller finished second at 37-9, followed by Idlebird (37-4½) and McGee (36-7¼). Idlebird also grabbed gold in the long jump with a personal-best of 18-6. Spiller was fourth (17-0¾).

The Lady Tigers had a big showing in the pole vault with Madeleine Knoop taking first place (10-7). Phoebe Lemmon was second (10-0), followed by College Station's Ella Hawryluk and Consol's Kira Zercher who both cleared 9-6.

On the boys side, junior Figgers along with going 46-8 in the triple for the school record, also won the high jump (6-6).

College Station's Sharif Munzir finished second in the triple jump (46-7), just an inch behind Figgers. Consol's Tyler Wright also advanced in the high jump, finishing third (6-0). Munzir (22-8½) placed third in the long jump behind Consol's second-place finisher Dre Minor (22-11¾). Rudder's Tre McClenton (22-6¼) was fourth.

The Cougars had four more athletes advance in the 3,200, shot put and pole vault. Ricardo Lopez finished third in the 3,200 (10.14.815); Caleb Skow placed third in the shot put (46-10¼); and Adam Welguisz (14-7) and Conner Cashion (12-0) finished second and third, respectively, in the pole vault. Brenham's Trey Phillips placed fourth in the shot put (46-7).

Bryan's boys and girls teams competed in the District 12-6A meet on Monday at Harker Heights High School. The meet will resume at 5 p.m. Wednesday with the running finals.

The Vikings were led by Ishmael Ealoms, who took gold in the boys discus (158-0) and placed fourth in the shot put (45-9). Tyson Turner placed second in the high jump (6-4). For the girls team, Symoria Adkins took silver in the triple jump (37-10.50), while Anaiya Reed placed fourth in the shot put (32-5.75).

NOTES – Athletes who placed in the top six of their events, but didn't advance include McGee (5th, high jump, 5-0), College Station's Keira Herron (6th, discus, 109-6) and Ashlyn McCulley (6th, high jump, 5-0). For the boys, McClenton (6th, triple jump, 43-9), and College Station's Dalton Carnes (6th, high jump, 5-8), Jackson Nobra (5th, pole vault, 10-0) and Noah Benn (6th, 2-mile, 10:32.623). ... Top six finishers in 12-6A include, Kaydence Williamson (6th, 2-mile, 13:17.74), Rayven Jones (6th, discus, 90-4), Adkins (5th, long jump, 17-1.75), Joy Wells (6th, long jump, 17-1.50) and Sailor Todaro (5th, pole vault, 8-6).

