Local teams compete in 7-on-7 qualifier

7on7 qualifier

A&M Consolidated’s Mo Foketi, right, picks off a pass against Waller at Veterans Park on Friday.

 Michael Miller

College Station and A&M Consolidated fell short of qualifying for the state 7-on-7 tournament after losing in the semifinals in a state qualifier tournament on Friday night at Veterans Park.

Each team won three games in pool play to advance to the semifinals. Harker Heights beat College Station, 26-6, and Temple beat A&M Consolidated, 20-19, in the semifinals to clinch a berth in the state tournament, which will be hosted at Veterans Park on June 23-25.

The Cougars were in Pool C with Waco Midway, Lake Belton and Montgomery Lake Creek. Consol was in Pool A with Bryan, Huntsville and Waller. Rudder won two of its three games in pool play, besting College Park 26-20 and Elgin 28-7. Bryan beat Huntsville 20-19 and Waller 20-18 but lost to the Tigers 19-12.

Around the Brazos Valley, Cameron Yoe has qualified for the Division II state tournament while Hearne and Lexington have qualified in Division III.

