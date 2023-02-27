Monday, Feb. 27
Golf
Texas A&M men at Southern Highlands Collegiate, Las Vegas
Texas A&M women at ICON Invitational, Humble
Softball
Montgomery Lake Creek at College Station, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Texas A&M women vs. Northwestern, Orlando, Fla., noon
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Baseball
Houston Christian at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
Basketball
Class 4A boys regional quarterfinals: Houston Furr vs. Waco Connally, Viking Gym, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A boys regional quarterfinals: Rudder vs. Pflugerville Connally, Cameron, 7 p.m.
Class 5A boys regional quarterfinals: A&M Consolidated vs. Killeen Ellison, Elgin, 7:309 p.m.
Texas A&M men at Ole Miss, 8 p.m.
Golf
Texas A&M men at Southern Highlands Collegiate, Las Vegas
Texas A&M women at ICON Invitational, Humble
Soccer
College Station girls at A&M Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Rudder girls at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Magnolia boys at Rudder, 7 p.m.
Pflugerville Weiss girls at Bryan, 7:15 p.m.
Bryan boys at Pflugerville Weiss, 7:15 p.m.
A&M Consolidated boys at College Station, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
A&M Consolidated at Magnolia West, 6:30 p.m.
Rudder at Montgomery, 6:30 p.m.