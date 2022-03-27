 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local powerlifting teams compete at state meet

  • 0

ABILENE – The A&M Consolidated boys powerlifting team had three top 10 finishes at the Class 5A Division I state championship on Saturday.

The Tigers were led by Joseph Lightfoot, who finished fourth in the 308-pound weight class after lifting a personal-best 1,700 pounds over the squat, bench and deadlift. Rudder’s Jason Batiste placed eighth in the same weight class with a total lift of 1,635.

Consol’s Brock Slaydon placed sixth at 198, while David May finished seventh at 220. For College Station, Tommy Hession placed second in 123 with a total lift of 1,125, while Ethan Hall placed 10th at 181.

A&M Consolidated logo
0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert