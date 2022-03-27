Local powerlifting teams compete at state meet

ABILENE – The A&M Consolidated boys powerlifting team had three top 10 finishes at the Class 5A Division I state championship on Saturday.

The Tigers were led by Joseph Lightfoot, who finished fourth in the 308-pound weight class after lifting a personal-best 1,700 pounds over the squat, bench and deadlift. Rudder’s Jason Batiste placed eighth in the same weight class with a total lift of 1,635.

Consol’s Brock Slaydon placed sixth at 198, while David May finished seventh at 220. For College Station, Tommy Hession placed second in 123 with a total lift of 1,125, while Ethan Hall placed 10th at 181.