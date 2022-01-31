Local high school wrestling teams prepare for district championships

The high school wrestling teams in Bryan-College Station felt the effects of COVID-19 last season as schedules changed and rosters dwindled. A year later, the teams are rebuilt with their sights on making deep playoff runs, starting at district championships this week at the district championships.

Bryan will be at Klein for the District 8-6A meet Tuesday, while College Station, A&M Consolidated and Rudder will compete at the District 10-5A meet Wednesday at Georgetown East View. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to regional meets on Feb. 11-12 with the fifth-place finishers going as alternates.

Each program experienced big losses last year, but Bryan’s numbers have “dropped drastically,” head coach Michael Zito said. The Vikings’ youth is represented throughout their starting roster. Freshman Kaydence Williamson will compete in the 110-pound class, followed by newcomer Annabelle Campos (128) and junior Karol Vargas (138). Junior Nick Gorman (126), a transfer from Pennsylvania, leads the nine-person boys team with a 43-1 record.

It’s been a trying year, but Zito is confident his wrestlers are ready to compete at a high level after 44 matches.