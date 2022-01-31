Local high school wrestling teams prepare for district championships

The high school wrestling teams in Bryan-College Station felt the effects of COVID-19 last season as schedules changed and rosters dwindled. A year later, the teams are rebuilt with their sights on making deep playoff runs, starting at district championships this week at the district championships.
Bryan will be at Klein for the District 8-6A meet Tuesday, while College Station, A&M Consolidated and Rudder will compete at the District 10-5A meet Wednesday at Georgetown East View. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to regional meets on Feb. 11-12 with the fifth-place finishers going as alternates.
Each program experienced big losses last year, but Bryan’s numbers have “dropped drastically,” head coach Michael Zito said. The Vikings’ youth is represented throughout their starting roster. Freshman Kaydence Williamson will compete in the 110-pound class, followed by newcomer Annabelle Campos (128) and junior Karol Vargas (138). Junior Nick Gorman (126), a transfer from Pennsylvania, leads the nine-person boys team with a 43-1 record.
It’s been a trying year, but Zito is confident his wrestlers are ready to compete at a high level after 44 matches.
“I push my kids. I’ve always done that, it’s my Ohio upbringing in me,” Zito said. “Once we hit the gas pedal, we just slowly keep getting harder and harder. We cut back a little bit on some of the intensity of the tournaments we went to, but we didn’t cut back on the [number of] tournaments.”
Consol, the reigning 10-5A boys champion, graduated 11 seniors and had its youngest roster in recent years with only three returners with varsity experience. Although its been an uphill climb, head coach David Salyer said the Tigers have the talent to repeat.
“We’re young, we’re getting better and I think we’re gonna be competitive at the tournament,” Salyer said. “We’re gonna do our best, go out there and give me everything they got. I think they’re gonna do that.”
Leading the girls is junior Sydney Perez in the 95-pound class, while sophomore state qualifier Mitchell Criscione (113) and reigning district champion Matthew Camp (220) are experienced in postseason competition. Seniors Colton Von Gonten and Tony Taplin (126) also return for the Tigers and were alternates at state last year.
Down the street, College Station will be a contender for the district crown.
The Cougars have a mix of rookies and veterans on the boys team. They’re coming off a second-place finish at the Cypress Ridge Invitational last Saturday led by winners Josh Wenger (170) and Sjon Pickett (182). Parker Larson (160), junior heavyweight Tate Vela (85) and sophomores Grant Sutton (120) and Jacob Felipe (113) are also key returners for the Cougars.
“I have 13 boys going and I feel like at all of those weights, I got a kid that has an opportunity to qualify to finish in the top four,” head coach Dwight Mincher said.
The girls team is young, but improving behind veteran Lily Eagler (215) and two returning regional qualifiers in the 102- and 165-pound classes.
Rudder only retuned two seniors and has mostly sophomores and juniors traveling to Georgetown. Competing for the Rangers are two female wrestlers and seven from the boys team, including junior standouts Jayden Williams, a junior heavyweight with a 22-3 record, and captain Houston Scanlin (138), who has a 19-6 record.
With a limited schedule in 2021, the Rangers didn’t get a full season of varsity experience, and instead has relied on lessons they learned from last year’s seniors.
“They were able to follow their lead and learned from them in practices, [about] work ethics and how to conduct themselves inside and outside the classroom,” Rudder head coach Stewart Donley said. “They’ve taken that example and run with it as we have gotten better since the beginning of the season.”
NOTES — State is on Feb. 18-19 at the Berry Center in Cypress. Other teams competing in 8-6A are: Conroe, Grand Oaks, Oak Ridge, The Woodlands, Woodlands College Park, Klein, Klein Cain, Klein Collins, Klein Forest, Klein Oak and Willis. Teams competing in 10-5A are: Georgetown, Georgetown East View, Pflugerville, Pflugerville Connally, Pflugerville Hendrickson, Pflugerville Weiss, Lampasas, Salado, Waco Connally and Cameron.