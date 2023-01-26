Local high school softball teams ready to start 2023 season

Bryan is beginning with a new head coach, while second-year head coaches will be leading College Station and Rudder with A&M Consolidated looking for playoff redemption.

The softball teams in Bryan-College Station have a lot to be excited about as they head into the 2023 season.

BRYAN

It’ll be a brand new era for the Bryan Lady Vikings this spring as new head coach Melissa Campbell takes over.

Campbell, who spent the last eight years as a varsity assistant at Pearland Dawson, says the transition has been smooth so far. With a talented roster featuring nine seniors, she is hoping the Lady Vikings can compete on all levels this year.

Last season, Bryan went 19-13 overall and 9-6 in District 12-6A play, good enough for third and a playoff spot. The Lady Vikings ended last year with a first-round playoff loss to Mansfield Lake Ridge.

“Honestly, I hope that at the end of the day we look back on this season and we know that we gave it our all and we showed up every day and tried to get better,” Campbell said. “And wherever that lands us, that lands us. That’s what I’m looking for this year with this group of girls. I think we’ve got a real strong shot of going pretty far with these ladies.”

Campbell says she has been impressed by the bevy of talent on the roster. Seniors Brooke Scott, Makayla Marquez and Maci Ramirez have shined with their level of play whether that’s hitting, playing multiple positions or just being “smooth like butter,” according to Campbell.

In fact, Campbell feels that with so much talent, putting the starting lineup together could be a challenge.

“And even right behind those seniors, I have a very, very strong group of juniors,” Campbell said. “They are able to play multiple positions, making it hard for me putting all those chess pieces together and putting the best nine out on the field.”

A&M CONSOLIDATED

It’s been a long offseason for A&M Consolidated.

Head coach Heather Slaton admits last season’s first-round playoff loss to Kingwood Park was a “heartbreaker.” The Lady Tigers finished last season 14-15-1 overall and 11-6 in district, good enough for fourth place and the final playoff spot.

This year the Lady Tigers have their eyes set on returning to the playoffs and making beyond the first round.

“This year and every year our goal and expectation is making it to playoffs,” Slaton said. “I do think we are built to last longer than one round. I think we can do it. We’ve been really mindful and really intentional on our schedule this year. We want to make sure that we’re doing the best for our kids. We don’t want to overschedule. We’re really looking forward to a strong season.”

One of the biggest keys for Consol this season will be the battery of pitcher Raegan Johnson and catcher Savannah Coleman. The juniors have been on the varsity together since they were freshmen, and Slaton is expecting a solid season from them.

“We look to them to keep us in every game,” Slaton said. “We certainly don’t expect our pitcher and catcher to go out and win every single game, but if they give us a shot, we think we can do a lot this season.”

COLLEGE STATION

Second-year head coach Vinnie Carreon came in last season with a three-year plan for College Station, but after just one year, the Lady Cougars are already ahead of schedule.

The Lady Cougars finished last season at .500 with an overall record of 13-13 and a district record of 8-8. College Station missed the playoffs as it finished seventh in district, but ending last season on a high note impressed Carreon.

“I’m just going to be honest with you: We jumped ahead of schedule last year when we won as many games as we did,” Carreon said. “Our kids really turned it around in the second half of the season. We went 2-6 in the first half of district then turned it around and went 6-2 in the second half. They really bought in to what we were doing and worked hard. That kind of pushed us forward this year.”

The Lady Cougars only have two seniors on the roster, but what they lack in senior leadership, they make up for with their juniors who played a lot of games last season.

Bryce Clendenin, Reese Dalton and Kaitlyn Goggin are just a few of the juniors whom Carreon is excited about. All three are versatile players who will play multiple positions this season.

“Our kids are young. but they’re good ball players, and they keep doing the things they’re doing,” Carreon said. “They had a good fall, worked hard in the weight room and developed those softball skills. We’ve got a chance to be disruptive this year in our district and make a little bit of noise and maybe sneak up on a few people. We’ve got a good thing going right now.”

RUDDER

The Rudder Lady Rangers and second-year head coach Torey Dumont feel like they’re set up for success this season.

“I think we have it figured out this year, and we’re going to be even better just because of how much growth and the effort and skills,” Dumont said. “Everything’s kind of falling into place this year.”

The Lady Rangers went 7-21 overall and 0-16 in district play last season in Dumont’s first year. Dumont acknowledged that it wasn’t a good season recordwise, but the Lady Rangers grew a lot as the players and coach adjusted to each other.

That won’t be a problem this year. Dumont says everyone on the roster was on varsity last season, and a majority of last season’s starters are back. Dumont is particularly excited about the return of pitcher Mia Guerrero and first baseman Aliyah Wallace and the spark they can provide.

“Mia Guerrero really held her own last year pitchingwise, and I have no doubt she’s going to do the same this year,” Dumont said. “I expect her to do amazing as always. And then Aliyah Wallace, she’s another senior. I kind of molded her into a first baseman last year, and she really stepped into that role and is the voice of our team on the field. I expect huge things from them this year.”

A&M CONSOLIDATED LADY TIGERS

No.;Name;Pos.;Class

00;Leah Becerra;IF;sr.

1;Brookyln Gidley;IF;fr.

2;Jerra Spahr;CF;so.

3;Peyton Valentine;IF;fr.

4;Quinn Zaragoza;OF;jr.

7;Mia Witherwax;IF;so.

8;Zoey Montgomery;OF;so.

9;Emma Ford;OF;fr.

10;Grace Rayborn;IF;sr.

11;Mackenzie Burdett;IF;fr.

12;Raegan Johnson;P;jr.

15;Brianna Garcia;IF;jr.

17;Savannah Coleman;C;jr.

RUDDER LADY RANGERS

No.;Name;Class

00;Emily Holland;jr.

2;Jailynn White;jr.

3;Kendall Rich;jr.

4;Laynie Hernandez;jr.

5;Destini Mack;so.

6;Aliyah Wallace;sr.

8;Gabriella Lovato;sr.

11;Alyssa Benitiz;sr.

12;Korlin Hunt;sr.

13;Mia Bosquez;sr.

15;Mea Huerta;jr.

17;Mia Guerrero;jr.

23;Kelsey Newland;jr.

51;Elena Garcia;jr.

BRYAN LADY VIKINGS

Name;Class

Marth Alvarado;sr.

Kylie Brooks;jr.

Ciera Casares;sr.

Alex DuBois;jr.

Faith Eppers;sr.

Chloe Galicia;jr.

Lacie Hernandez;so.

Michelle Hicks;sr.

Hannah Miller;jr.

Alexia Morales;so.

Alizandria Myers;jr.

Heather Ollinger;jr.

Izabella Perez-DeLeon;jr.

Maci Ramirez;sr.

Sophia Ramirez;so.

Brooke Scott;sr.

Teegan Smith;sr.

Lauren Swartzlander;jr.

Grace Tausch;so.

Ariana Williams;sr.

Kylie Zunker;jr.

Makayla Marquez;sr.

COLLEGE STATION LADY COUGARS

Name;Class

Reagan Yendrey;sr.

Kyla Clark;sr.

Kaitlyn Goggin;jr.

Bryce Clendenin;jr.

Reese Dalton;jr.

Brenna Pruitt;jr.

Mia Ramirez;so.

Bailey Southard;so.

Mia Wiggins;so.

Mary Stackhouse;so.

Gracie Ream;so.

Chloe Ream;so.

Bella DeLeon;so.

Dallis Arellano;so.

Shaenyn Yates;fr.

Samone Clark;fr.

Aubrey Litton;fr.