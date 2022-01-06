Local high school girls soccer teams have high hopes for 2022 season

The girls soccer teams in Bryan-College Station have their sights on making postseason runs in 2022, but to get there they will need newcomers to help fill vacancies left from big senior classes.
A&M Consolidated graduated 10 seniors after reaching the Class 5A Region III finals and finishing with a 17-5 record. Although the Lady Tigers lost key playmakers, they return the majority of their starters, including a strong midfield corps led by Kate Homeyer, Morgan Marino and Camille Corbitt.
“We did lose a lot of scorers, but the spine of our team is still there, so we’re excited to build around that,” head coach Caleb Blakely said.
Consol also brings back sophomore Lily Hickson, junior Ella Goodwin, the team’s third-leading scorer last season, and defenders Grace Tomlinson, Kira Merrell and Meghan Moore.
Blakely said the Lady Tigers have worked on creating more offense and will get a chance to continue improving during the ninth annual College Station Classic, which began Thursday. Consol will open District 19-5A play against last year’s district champion Magnolia at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tigerland Stadium.
“Our mantra is always going to be 1-0,” Blakely said. “We want to look at the game that’s directly ahead of us and we know that can be a trap and dangerous to look too far ahead. So we know we’ve got a lot of work to do to get where we need to be.”
The College Station Lady Cougars are hoping to solidify their starting rotation at this week’s home tournament.
“Hopefully we have the major revisions that have occurred during the scrimmages,” head coach Stoney Pryor said, “and we can refine that a little better over the next three days.”
The Lady Cougars made it to the area playoffs last season and lost six seniors, including a trio of defenders who were four-year letterwinners and team captains.
Pryor said establishing the defense is crucial this season for the Lady Cougars, and he’s happy to see good leadership from returners as he works to fill the vacancies on the back line before College Station’s 19-5A opener against Rudder on Tuesday at Cougar Field.
“We’re defensive minded in that we want to have a very solid defense, and it was great last year,” Pryor said. “It’s less great [right now], so that’s what we’re trying to work through right now.”
Meanwhile, the Lady Rangers are starting from scratch in 2022. Rudder welcomed a new coach this season and returns just one senior and three juniors from last year’s squad that fell short of the playoffs and finished with a 9-10-2 overall record.
“We’ve made some growth,” first-year coach Aaron Tomplait said. “We’re a really young team. We have a lot of girls that have never played varsity, so we’re seeing them adjust to the speed of the game. We’re also asking them to do more than just get the ball and try to go up the field. We’re trying to ask them to possess.”
Tomplait said improvement is a day-to-day process as the team gears up for district play next week. The Lady Rangers have played in three scrimmages, including Tuesday’s match with Bryan, which the Lady Vikings won 5-1. Despite the lopsided score, Tomplait said he saw his team grow in a few areas and hopes to see the Lady Rangers play more physical when they compete at the Waller tournament this weekend.
“We want to be a very physical team and try to impose our will and win 50-50 balls,” Tomplait said. “I’m hoping to see that from the girls this weekend. We’re adjusting how we’re playing a little bit to kind of save our legs, because we do have district on Tuesday.”
Bryan is also working with a younger team this season after losing 10 seniors that helped the Lady Vikings finish second in 12-6A last year. Head coach Chris Gibson said it’s been a learning process with 10 underclassmen trying to keep up with his nine seniors and one junior.
“They just get out there and play,” Gibson said. “They don’t have any memory of past games or history. It’s just we’re playing soccer, so I kind of like that advantage a little bit, but we’re going to learn. ... Our sophomores and freshmen are talented —they just have never played at this level with this speed.”
Bryan will lean on its returning seniors to control the field, including Emeyda Cruz, defenders Madison Laird and Jessica Martinez and goalkeepers Ally Surley and Ashley Jarratt.
Those veterans helped the Lady Vikings go 15-4-2 overall last year. They finished behind district leader Belton as the Lady Tigers went 14-0, through Bryan is hoping to challenge them this year for the 12-6A title. Bryan will open district play against Killeen on Jan. 25 at Leo Buckley Stadium.
“We like our chances to really fight for our district championship,” Gibson said. “Really the main goal is can we get that? Can we get over that hump? Bryan High has never had one on the girls side. They want to be the first, and they know it’s not easy.”