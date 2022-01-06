Local high school girls soccer teams have high hopes for 2022 season

The College Station Lady Cougars are hoping to solidify their starting rotation at this week’s home tournament.

“Hopefully we have the major revisions that have occurred during the scrimmages,” head coach Stoney Pryor said, “and we can refine that a little better over the next three days.”

The Lady Cougars made it to the area playoffs last season and lost six seniors, including a trio of defenders who were four-year letterwinners and team captains.

Pryor said establishing the defense is crucial this season for the Lady Cougars, and he’s happy to see good leadership from returners as he works to fill the vacancies on the back line before College Station’s 19-5A opener against Rudder on Tuesday at Cougar Field.

“We’re defensive minded in that we want to have a very solid defense, and it was great last year,” Pryor said. “It’s less great [right now], so that’s what we’re trying to work through right now.”

Meanwhile, the Lady Rangers are starting from scratch in 2022. Rudder welcomed a new coach this season and returns just one senior and three juniors from last year’s squad that fell short of the playoffs and finished with a 9-10-2 overall record.