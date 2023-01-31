Local high school games postponed due to cold weather

The College Station school district postponed Tuesday’s sporting events because of expected inclement weather.

The list of varsity events postponed included: Rudder boys basketball at A&M Consolidated, Consol girls basketball at Rudder, Magnolia West girls basketball at College Station, College Station boys basketball at Magnolia West, Consol girls soccer at Magnolia, Magnolia boys soccer at Consol, College Station girls soccer at Montgomery and Montgomery boys soccer at College Station.

The Consol-Rudder girls basketball game will be played at 5 p.m. Thursday at The Armory with no subvarsity games. The Rudder-Consol boys basketball team will be played at the same time at Tiger Gym. The Brenham-Rudder boys soccer game will be played at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Merrill Green Stadium.

The Bryan girls and boys basketball games with Waco Midway on Tuesday were postponed Monday by District 12-6A. The makeup dates have yet to be announced.