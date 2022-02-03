Local high school basketball teams postpone games

The Bryan girls and Rudder basketball teams announced that they are postponing their Friday games to 5 p.m. Monday. Bryan’s Lady Vikings will host Copperas Cove, and Rudder’s Rangers will host Waller. Rudder’s girls will play at Waller.

The Bryan boys basketball team canceled its game at Copperas Cove.

The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team moved up its home game against Katy Paetow to 5 p.m. Friday. Consol’s boys will still play at Katy Paetow at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Both College Station teams were already off Friday.