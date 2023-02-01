Local high school baseball teams gearing up for start of season

Rudder, College Station and A&M Consolidated are all looking for success in the one of the best Class 5A districts in the state, while Bryan is led by a familiar face in its dugout this season.

The baseball teams in Bryan-College Station are gearing up for a intriguing 2023 season.

RUDDER

Rudder head coach Chase Sanford says District 21-5A is the toughest 5A district in Texas, and putting away opponents can be a challenge.

“Our goal is we’re just going to try and finish,” Sanford said. “Try and finish games, try and finish innings and finish the season strong. That’s our goal.”

The Rangers went 7-18 overall and 5-11 in district last season, finishing eighth and missing the playoffs.

Last year’s core group of juniors has another year of experience on varsity, and combine that with young, talented players like Austin Isom that have a chance to contribute right away, the Rangers could be in for an improved year.

Sanford says one of the biggest keys to a team’s success is its culture and camaraderie, which he has seen from his group of seniors including pitcher/utility Austin Carpio, pitcher Austin Waskow, utility Xavier Ramirez, first baseman Tyler Triola, third baseman/shortstop Brady Bell and catcher/outfielder Will Herd.

“This group of seniors I really enjoy being around,” Sanford said. “They really, truly buy into our culture about brotherhood, and they truly love each other. They spend time with each other outside of the ballpark. Every single successful team that I’ve been a part of has started with good culture and good camaraderie, and this group really has that. That’s what I’m excited to see. I enjoy coming out there to see those guys every single day and getting to go to work with them. They’re a pleasure to coach and be around.”

BRYAN

A familiar face in the Brazos Valley is set to lead the Bryan Vikings into a new era this season.

Bryan alum and former Viking baseball assistant Justin Garcia takes over as the head baseball coach this season at his alma mater. Garcia graduated from Bryan in 2008 and later began his coaching career as an assistant at Bryan in 2014-15.

Most recently, Garcia was an assistant coach with the Consol baseball team for the last five seasons.

“Growing up in west Bryan, it meant everything to be a Viking,” Garcia said when he was first hired. “Being a Bryan Viking was like the biggest thing for any kid growing up in Bryan. I was a very avid Bryan sports fan. My uncles, my grandparents, my parents, they had me at all of the events.”

The Vikings are the defending 12-6A championship after going a perfect 14-0 in the league last season, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Bryan was swept by Waxahachie in the bi-district round.

A&M CONSOLIDATED

Last season was the first time Consol has missed the playoffs under head coach Ryan Lennerton, but he knows that it’s not going to become a trend.

“We’ve got some good players coming back, and so the expectation is to get back into the playoffs and make a run at the varsity level,” Lennerton said. “I think we’ve got the guys to do that.”

Last season, Consol went 13-10-2 overall and 8-8 in district play to finish fifth. Now the Tigers are in 21-5A and no longer will face Katy Paetow, Waller and Katy Jordan but add Montgomery Lake Creek and Montgomery as district mates, and Lennerton says it’s going to be a battle week in and week out.

To get his team ready for district, Lennerton and the Tigers will start the season off against some 6A teams to prepare for district, including a matchup against the Vikings.

“Starting early we play Bryan High, and that’s a game I wanted to get back on the calendar,” Lennerton said. “My former assistant coach Justin Garcia is the new head coach there, so as soon as he got the job at Bryan, we agreed to make that a game every year. Turns out he’s hosting a tournament, so we got in there. We’re going to play them on [Feb. 23] at the Bombers’ field. Hopefully we’ll get a good turnout for that.

“We play in two 6A tournaments the weekends after that, one in Conroe and one in Langham Creek. That’s something I try and do every year is get our guys against some of the bigger schools and hopefully run into some pretty good talent because our district is loaded.”

The Tigers bring back key veterans in pitcher Sam Nitzke, infielder Nathan Hodge, middle infielder Joaquin Costa and pitcher/outfielder Trace Meadows.

“I think our depth is probably going to be our strength,” Lennerton said. “I think we’re going to have some guys off the bench that we can use in certain situations to get some at-bats. I think offensively, which includes running the bases ... I think we’ll be pretty good.”

COLLEGE STATION

The College Station Cougars reached the playoffs for the ninth time last season in dramatic fashion. It came down to the final game of the regular season as College Station beat rival Consol 4-1 to clinch the last playoff spot in 19-5A. College Station then beat Magnolia West in a tiebreaker for the district’s third seed.

Once in the playoffs, the Cougars stayed hot and reached the third round before falling to Brenham in the regional quarterfinals to finish with a 21-15 overall record.

The Cougars graduated 11 seniors off last year’s team, but have even more seniors on this year’s squad with 14. So far, two of those seniors have plans to play at the next level as right-handed pitcher Benjamin Patranella signed with Cisco in November. Pitcher and outfielder Ethan Hopkins has committed and plans to sign with Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, this spring.

• NOTES — Franklin, Cameron and Mumford are the only Brazos Valley teams ranked in the Texas High School Baseball/Diamond Pro preseason Top 20 preseason rankings. Franklin is having a banner athletics year having won the 3A Division I football championship and is ranked in boys basketball. The Lions will be just as formidable in baseball, ranked second in 3A behind defending state champion Corpus Christi London. Franklin, which lost to Diboll in the Region III finals last year, returns seven starters from a 31-6-1 squad led by pitcher Jayden Rocha, who was 8-1 with a 1.20 earned run average. Pitcher/first baseman Cort Lowry batted .369 with 31 runs batted in to be a third-team, all-state selection. Utility player Josh Atomanczyk and Eric Gomez are returning first team all-district players. ... Cameron is ranked 11th in 3A. Cameron, which lost to Diboll in the regional semifinals last season, returns four starters from a 27-9-1 team. Senior pitcher/third baseman Landen Greene batted .364 with 13 doubles and 33 RBIs and was 6-1 on the mound with a 2.93 ERA in to earn second-team all-state. Senior pitcher/shortstop Ryan Host batted .374 with 20 RBIs to earn third-team all-state. ... Mumford is ranked 15th in 2A. The Mustangs are coming off their first run to the Region IV championship where it lost a well-played series to eventual state runner-up Shiner. Mumford returns seven starters off a 20-9 squad including pitcher/shortstop Chris Castilleja who was 8-1 with a 1.21 ERA and batted .426 with 26 RBIs. Junior Damian Castorena was 8-3 on the mound with a 2.02 ERA, striking out 91 in 62 1/3 innings. First baseman-pitcher Michael Kaatz and outfielder-pitcher Kaleb Rangel are other key returners.

A&M CONSOLIDATED TIGERS

No.;Name;Pos.;Class

1;Dalton Cordray;OF/P;jr.

2;Joaquin Costa;INF;jr.

3;Gage Boyd;INF/P;so.

4;Clayton Ely;INF;sr.

6;Cannon Keischnick;OF/P;so.

7;Grady Jasper;P;sr.

8;Brad Boedeker;C/INF;jr.

9;Trace Meadows;OF/P;jr.

10;Nathan Hodge;INF;jr.

11;Klayton Kurtz;OF/P;jr.

12;Lane McGuire;UT;jr.

13;Cody Urso;OF;sr.

14;Kai Hood;OF;so.

15;Stryker Blevins;P;jr.

16;Brandon Jennings;OF;jr.

17;Ethan Dickson;P;sr.

18;Trey Walker;C/1B;jr.

20;Charlie Gillman;1B/DH;sr.

21;Owen Horrell;P;fr.

22;Sam Nitzke;P;sr.

23;Cole Bentz;1B/DH;sr.

COLLEGE STATION COUGARS

No.;Name;Pos.;Class

1;Aidan Delton;IF/P;jr.

2;Rylan Deming;OF/P;sr.

3;Tyler Abdalla;C;sr.

4;Wilson Stapp;OF;sr.

5;Blake Jones;IF/P;sr.

6;Connor Sanger;OF/P;sr.

7;Ryan Johnson;OF;sr.

8;Andrew Smasal;IF;sr.

9;Cristiano Gallego;P;sr.

10;Paul Pardon;IF/P;sr.

11;Cade Corcoran;IF;so.

12;Holden Hering;IF/P;so.

14;Cade Bennett;IF;so.

16;Ben Patranella;P;sr.

22;Austin Becton;P;sr.

23;Caden Aalbers;IF/P;sr.

24;Ethan Hopkins;OF/P;sr.

25;Peyton Reed;P;sr.

26;Clark Harvey;C;jr.

31;Cristian Lopez;C;jr.

32;KJ Cross;IF/P;sr.