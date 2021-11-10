Local high school athletes sign with college Wednesday led by a trio headed to Texas A&M

Binderup initially was recruited by former A&M baseball coach Rob Childress and is part of new head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first class.

“The coaching change didn’t affect anything for me,” Binderup said. “It was really just the school I fell in love with no matter who was there.”

De La Garza is joining a program she knows well. Her father, Juan De La Garza, is an assistant track coach at A&M with the javelin his specialty. His daughter throws the shot, discus and javelin, but she says he didn’t force the sport on her.

“I definitely had a choice,” De La Garza said. “But I think when I was younger I started doing track as well and fell in love with itm and I started to realize how much fun it was and how much potential I have in it, and that was a big part of me going to A&M as well.”

De La Garza is a big reason the College Station volleyball team is 38-3 and ranked fourth in the state in 5A. She leads the team in kills and is second in digs, but A&M volleyball coach Bird Kuhn won’t be able to coax her into walking on for the Aggies.

“I’m just going to focus on track, because it’s what I see myself going very far in,” De La Garza said.

