Local girls soccer teams ready for new season

The key word heading into the 2023 season for the girls soccer teams in Bryan-College Station might be “new.”

With new head coaches at College Station and Rudder and several new players on the rosters at Bryan, Rudder and College Station, there’s a lot of self-learning waiting for them to begin the year.

A&M Consolidated arguably has the local teams’ most experienced roster, and the Lady Tigers have been motivated all offseason by last year’s loss in the regional quarterfinals. Consol finished last season 16-9 overall with a 13-3 third-place record in district play and is ready to take another step forward this year.

“We were proud of the season, but we felt we were right on the cusp of getting back to the regional tournament, which is where we want to be,” Consol head coach Caleb Blakley said. “We always want to be a top team in our region, help us get the right mentality. So we have those expectations still, and the girls have done a good job of channeling that disappointment into a good offseason and really high work ethic. We’re really ready to get moving with our first game.”

The Lady Tigers bring back six seniors, including three goalkeepers. Hailey Greer and Reagan Lee are two of the goalkeepers and players Blakley knows he can rely on in big moments as the pair has plenty of big-game experience.

Consol senior forward Ella Goodwin, who is committed to Texas A&M, was one of the district’s top goal scorers last season.

Blakley said he is also excited about his junior class, which includes captain and defender Kira Merrell, defender Grace Tomlinson, forward Lily Hickson and midfielder Kate Homeyer.

The Lady Tigers will start the season at 10:45 a.m. Thursday against Temple at Tigerland Stadium. The game is part of the three-day College Station Classic.

COLLEGE STATION

While the Lady Tigers have a veteran team with an established head coach, it’s a different story at College Station.

The Lady Cougars are embarking on a new era under first-year head coach Eddie Hernandez, who played soccer at Consol and graduated in 2010. He returns to the Brazos Valley as head coach after long-time head coach Stoney Pryor stepped down to take the head coaching job in football.

Pryor led the Lady Cougars to a 12-11 overall record and a 11-5 record in district play last season. College Station finished fourth in the district and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

“It’s been a learning process for me, everything down to the small little details,” Hernandez said. “I’m just very honored to have this opportunity to lead these girls throughout the season and hopefully multiple seasons as well. ... I know a lot of them might want to play soccer at the collegiate level or even coaching later on, so I kind of want to lead by example and help them develop through that. That’s my big motivation is just developing the players.”

Hernandez added that the Lady Cougars are a younger team this season with a lot of freshmen and sophomores on the roster.

“My goal is to continue the great tradition that we have here, play as a family and enjoy every second that you’re here,” Hernandez said. “Obviously we want to win, but I think it’s better if you’re able to build that foundation, that family environment. And if we lose, we lose as a team, and if we win, obviously we win as a team. We definitely have a young team.”

The Lady Cougars will start the season at 10:45 a.m. Thursday against Austin at Cougar Stadium in the College Station Classic.

RUDDER

Rudder also is embarking on a new era.

The Lady Rangers went 0-20-1 overall and 0-15-1 in district play last season, and to get Rudder back on track, new head coach Brittany Bush’s plan is to play through the middle.

“We have a lot of seniors on our team, and I have two freshmen that I brought up from JV to varsity,” Bush said. “So hopefully they can step up and do their role. I think they’re really talented players and can add like a trifecta. You have three players that I think our middle is going to kind of push us through.”

Bush says she’s been encouraged by her team’s performance in their scrimmages before the Christmas break and thinks they can keep building off of it, especially on offense.

“I think we’re on the right track,” Bush said. “I think there’s a lot of growth that’s going to be happening this year for us. I’ve put in a lot of structure and discipline for them that I think the girls are really excited about, so it’s really just seeing how that’s going to play out into the season. We did a lot of preseason workouts, a lot of preseason conditioning. They’re in a lot better spot than they were previously. We’re hopeful.”

The Lady Rangers opened their season Tuesday and lost 1-0 on the road at Huntsville.

BRYAN

At Bryan, the Lady Vikings are looking to get over the hump after barely missing the playoffs last season with a 11-6-3 overall record and a 7-5-2 mark in district to finish fifth.

The team may be the youngest among the four local squads with no seniors on the roster.

“We have 16 on the varsity, and seven of them are brand new to the varsity whether they’re freshmen, move-ins or JV call-ups,” Bryan head coach Chris Gibson said. “So right now it’s just kind of a focus on meshing, trusting each other, playing in games together, building that confidence and just getting to know each other on the field. They know each other off the field. They all hang out. They’re all friends, but now we’ve got to be able to play soccer together.”

While the Lady Vikings may not have any seniors, Gibson has been impressed with his junior class, especially when it came to stepping up as leaders this offseason. He pointed to Kristi Gorman, Bianca Gallegos and Andrea Pachuca of leading the way the team during the offseason.

The work that they put in didn’t go unnoticed as Gorman and Gallegos were voted team captains along with sophomore Susana Martinez.

The Lady Vikings opened their season Tuesday with a 7-0 win over Brenham.

A&M CONSOLIDATED LADY TIGERS

No.;Name;Pos.;Class

00;Hailey Greer;GK;sr.

0;MacKenzie Gunnink;GK;sr.

1;Avery Carnes;Defender;sr.

2;Morgan Marino;Midfield;jr.

3;Kate Homeyer;Midfield;jr.

4;Addy Kieschnick;Defender;sr.

5;Annie Dickerson;Midfield;jr.

6;Jaselynn Coots;Defender;fr.

7;Evie Nolan;Midfield;soph.

10;Ashtyn Magnuson;Midfield;fr.

11;Kira Merrell;Defender;jr.

12;Annie Thompson;Forward;jr.

14;Grace Tomlinson;Defender;jr.

15;Marsia Davidson;Midfield;soph.

16;Carson Walter;Forward;fr.

17;Kindle Kerbel;Midfield;soph.

18/31;Reagan Lee;D/GK;sr.

19;Joy Johnston;Defender;jr.

21;Chloe Murr;Forward;soph.

23; Ella Goodwin;Forward;sr.

24;Kayla Morawietz;Defender;fr.

25/28;Lily Hickson;Forward;jr.

Head coach: Caleb Blakley

Assistants: Adam Ruiz, Aaron Tomplait

BRYAN LADY VIKINGS

No.;Name;Class

13;Bianca Gallegos;jr.

4;Kristi Gorman;jr.

5;Kristyn Hernandez;jr.

16;Addisyn Hollinger;jr.

12;Maegan Landin;fr.

14;Sadie Landin;fr.

7;Camryn Lightsey;fr.

1;Susana Martinez;soph.

22;Danna Martinez;jr.

9;Andrea Pachuca;jr.

6;Ava Speier;jr.

0/3;Grace Tausch;soph.

10;Suleima Vazquez;soph.

11;Madelyn Waller;jr.

99;Fiona Walsh;jr.

17;Victoria Wright;fr.

Head coach: Chris Gibson

Assistants: Tommie Allmon, Michelle Rios

COLLEGE STATION LADY COUGARS

No.;Name;Class

2;Morgan Bell;soph.

3;Kennedy Voitier;soph.

4;Ella Hawryluk;soph.

5;Kelsey Slater;sr.

8;Olivia Feagin;fr.

10;Addison Cooper;soph.

11;Brooklyn Senkel;soph.

12;Chelsea Fanning;fr.

13;Elizabeth Dang;sr.

14;Taylor Jennings;jr.

15;Kylie McRaven;sr.

16;Addison Novosad;fr.

17;Camila Del Rio;sr.

18;Lily-Rose Posey;sr.

19;Kaylee Rochelli;soph.

21;Emma Read;fr.

22;Logan Auckland;sr.

Head coach: Eddie Hernandez

Assistants: Jimmy Pollard, Michael Singletary