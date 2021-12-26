Local girls basketball teams to compete at 20th annual Aggieland Invitational

High school girls basketball teams from around the state will take a break from holiday festivities and be in Bryan-College Station for the 20th Annual Aggieland Invitational starting Monday.
Bryan, Rudder, College Station and A&M Consolidated will be hosts for the three-day tournament at their respective gyms with the championship games at Rudder's The Armory on Wednesday.
The invitational was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but returns with 54 teams from Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston.
"Bringing it back after having to cancel for COVID last year, we had a great response from all of our teams and from our partners, hotels, businesses, sponsors," said Sammi Trehern, the sports sales coordinator at Compete College Station. "Everyone's been really excited to have it back.”
The tournament has two divisions. Division I has 31 Class 5A and 6A teams and Division II has 23 teams from Class 2A to 4A. Monday's games start at 10 a.m. with the day's last games starting at 8:30 p.m.
For Consol, the tournament will provide valuable playing time and a much-needed break from District 19-5A play, head coach Wendy Hines said.
“That helps with the chemistry and just more experiences against different types of competition," Hines said. "I love the tournament, it’s just so good for us.”
Consol (8-5, 4-1) lost to College Station 46-42 on Tuesday in 19-5A play. The Lady Tigers are looking for a better showing after going 2-2 in 2019. They open at 10 a.m. against Ridge Point. The winner will face the Dickinson-Copperas Cove winner at 7 p.m.
College Station (12-5, 6-0) is the two-time Division I champion. The Lady Cougars beat Rudder 86-37 in 2018 and 73-67 in 2019. College Station will play Nacogdoches at 10 a.m. with the winner facing the New Caney-Kingwood winner at 7 p.m.
First-year CS head coach DeAnna Doles said getting healthy will be the key to possibly three-peating.
“We need days off," Doles said after the Consol game. "These five days are going to be really good for us to recover. We’re a little beat up, but we’re ready to get after it.”
Meanwhile, Lady Rangers' first-year head coach Karla Calhoun is looking to see resilience from her squad. Rudder (6-7, 4-1 in 19-5A) will face Crosby at 10 a.m. with the winner advancing to face the Magnolia West-Cypress Ridge winner at 7 p.m.
“For us to be more reassured with what we have to bring for our program [is what we're looking for]," Calhoun said of Rudder's goals. "Anytime you have the opportunity, you have a goal or even an area to compete, you always want to talk where you're trying to go towards to be at top in the championship.”
Bryan (2-12, 0-3 in 12-6A) has a young squad that will compete in only its second tournament. The Lady Vikings play Klein at 10 a.m. The winner will play again at 7 p.m. against Kingwood Park which received a bye. Head coach Chris Jones said the Lady Vikings — who went 0-3 in the consolation bracket in 2019 — are excited to host after being on the road for 13 of the last 15 games.
"It's our first year playing tournaments. All we have is ninth- and 10th-graders," Jones said, "and with COVID last year, we didn't have tournaments so it's exciting."
NOTES — Trehern said she expects the event to draw 200,000 fans, and Compete College Station is estimating a $300,000 economic impact. ... Each team is invited to attend Texas A&M's annual Holiday Hoops games, including the Aggie men vs. Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. Wednesday and the A&M women's Southeastern Conference opener against Vanderbilt at 8 p.m. Thursday. ... Teams dropping out were Cinco Ranch, Klein Oak, Kempner, Fort Bend Dulles and Barbers Hill in Division I; and Kashmere and Madisonville in Division II. ... Full brackets are available at aggielandinvitational.cstx.gov.