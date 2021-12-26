Local girls basketball teams to compete at 20th annual Aggieland Invitational

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Consol (8-5, 4-1) lost to College Station 46-42 on Tuesday in 19-5A play. The Lady Tigers are looking for a better showing after going 2-2 in 2019. They open at 10 a.m. against Ridge Point. The winner will face the Dickinson-Copperas Cove winner at 7 p.m.

College Station (12-5, 6-0) is the two-time Division I champion. The Lady Cougars beat Rudder 86-37 in 2018 and 73-67 in 2019. College Station will play Nacogdoches at 10 a.m. with the winner facing the New Caney-Kingwood winner at 7 p.m.

First-year CS head coach DeAnna Doles said getting healthy will be the key to possibly three-peating.

“We need days off," Doles said after the Consol game. "These five days are going to be really good for us to recover. We’re a little beat up, but we’re ready to get after it.”

Meanwhile, Lady Rangers' first-year head coach Karla Calhoun is looking to see resilience from her squad. Rudder (6-7, 4-1 in 19-5A) will face Crosby at 10 a.m. with the winner advancing to face the Magnolia West-Cypress Ridge winner at 7 p.m.