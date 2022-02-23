Local baseball tournament set for this week canceled

This weekend’s Brazos Valley Invitational baseball tournament has been canceled due to expected rainfall and inclement weather. All four local UIL public high schools were set to co-host the tournament, which was scheduled for Thursday through Saturday.

A&M Consolidated and College Station were scheduled to face each other Friday at Travis Field in Bryan. The Tigers were also slated to play Montgomery Lake Creek and Porter while the Cougars were set to play Lake Creek and Concordia Lutheran. Bryan was scheduled to player Waller, Montgomery, Willis and Huntsville. Rudder was slated to face Huntsville and Montgomery.