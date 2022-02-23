 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local baseball tournament set for this week canceled
0 Comments

Local baseball tournament set for this week canceled

  • 0

This weekend’s Brazos Valley Invitational baseball tournament has been canceled due to expected rainfall and inclement weather. All four local UIL public high schools were set to co-host the tournament, which was scheduled for Thursday through Saturday.

A&M Consolidated and College Station were scheduled to face each other Friday at Travis Field in Bryan. The Tigers were also slated to play Montgomery Lake Creek and Porter while the Cougars were set to play Lake Creek and Concordia Lutheran. Bryan was scheduled to player Waller, Montgomery, Willis and Huntsville. Rudder was slated to face Huntsville and Montgomery.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert