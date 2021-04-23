Local baseball, softball games moved due to weather

Expected stormy weather has altered Friday’s high school baseball and softball schedule in the Brazos Valley.

The Rudder softball team has moved its game against Brenham to 4 p.m. Friday. The junior varsity game will follow.

The Rudder baseball team will host Katy Paetow at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The A&M Consolidated baseball team will face Magnolia West at 5 p.m. in Mumford Friday.

The Bryan baseball team will still host Killeen Ellison at 7 p.m. on Friday. It is senior night for the Vikings.

Bryan softball will face Harker Heights on the road at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a varsity-only game as the Lady Vikings seek to finish unbeaten in District 12-6A play.

College Station’s baseball game against Waller will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. It will be the Cougars’ VsCancer baseball game, with pre-game ceremonies beginning at 12:40 p.m.