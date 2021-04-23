 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local baseball, softball games moved due to weather
0 comments

Local baseball, softball games moved due to weather

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Expected stormy weather has altered Friday’s high school baseball and softball schedule in the Brazos Valley.

The Rudder softball team has moved its game against Brenham to 4 p.m. Friday. The junior varsity game will follow.

The Rudder baseball team will host Katy Paetow at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The A&M Consolidated baseball team will face Magnolia West at 5 p.m. in Mumford Friday.

The Bryan baseball team will still host Killeen Ellison at 7 p.m. on Friday. It is senior night for the Vikings.

Bryan softball will face Harker Heights on the road at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a varsity-only game as the Lady Vikings seek to finish unbeaten in District 12-6A play.

College Station’s baseball game against Waller will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. It will be the Cougars’ VsCancer baseball game, with pre-game ceremonies beginning at 12:40 p.m.

For the second year in a row, Aggie Muster took on a new format as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this time rather than gathering completely virtually, thousands joined together at Kyle Field and Reed Arena as thousands more joined via a livestream.
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert