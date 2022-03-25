Local, area basketball players named to all-state, all-region teams

Several local and area basketball players were named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-state and all-region teams announced Friday.

College Station’s Jaeden McMillin was named to the girls Class 5A all-state team after helping the Lady Cougars reach the state tournament. McMillin, along with College Station’s Jayden Davenport and A&M Consolidated’s Sarah Hathorn, made the girls 5A Region III team.

A&M Consolidated’s Ziyan Ali was named to the boys 5A Region III team. Navasota’s Ja’mar Jessie made the boys 4A Region III team, and Navasota’s Bryanna Stokes made the girls 4A Region III team.

Franklin’s Hayden Helton was named to the boys 3A all-state team. Helton and Franklin’s Devyn Hidrogo also made the boys 3A Region III team.

Mumford’s Bryson Rodriguez and Milano’s Jayce Todd were named to the boys 2A all-state team. Six area players were named to the boys 2A Region IV team, including Hearne’s Anthony Jackson, Mumford’s Desmond Gamble, LeAnthony Dykes and Rodriguez and Milano’s Layne Telg and Todd.

Normangee’s Aubree McAllister and Hearne’s Antinajah Jackson made the girls 2A all-state team. Centerville’s Shania West made the girls 2A Region III team, while McAllister and Jackson, Hearne’s Ciarrah Golden and Normangee’s Katelynn Dunn made the girls 2A Region IV team.

In Class A, Calvert’s MJ Thomas and Kaiden Bridges were named to the boys all-state team after leading the Trojans to the state tournament. Thomas and Bridges along with Calvert’s Kevondre Corona, Dime Box’s Blake Scott and Masyn Spacek and North Zulch’s Emory Broussard also made the Class A Region IV team.

• NOTES — Calvert’s Michael Thomas was named the Texas Six Man Coaches Association Coach of the Year. MJ Thomas was named the TSMCA’s Player of the Year. Bridges earned TSMCA first-team honors while Corona and Scott earned second-team honors. MJ Thomas, Bridges, Corona, Scott and Calvert’s Antonio Porter were named to the TSMCA’s Region IV first team, while Spacek and Calvert’s Cohan Thompson were named to the second team.