The Legends Junior Tour’s Spring Preview is set for Saturday and Sunday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M. The event will feature 90 players and includes former champions Will Zalatoris, Cole Hammer and former A&M women’s golfer Maddie Szeryk.
LJT junior golf event set for this week at Golf Club at Texas A&M
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's The Eagle's 2022 All-Brazos Valley Football Team.
CAMERON — Jaeden McMillin knew exactly when the College Station Lady Cougars had won the game.
ROCKDALE — The underdog Waco University Trojans thought they had ended the third quarter with a go-ahead basket by Earnest Battle with eight s…
Retired A&M Consolidated baseball coach Rex Sanders will throw out a first pitch before Sunday’s game between Air Force and Army to cap th…
HEARNE — The College Station Lady Cougars basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 74-41 loss at the hands of hot-shooting Pfluger…