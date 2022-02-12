 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lily Hickson scores four goals in A&M Consolidated girls soccer team's win at Waller
0 Comments

Lily Hickson scores four goals in A&M Consolidated girls soccer team's win at Waller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WALLER — Lily Hickson scored four goals, and A&M Consolidated’s defense kept a clean sheet in a 6-0 shutout of Waller in District 19-5A girls soccer action Friday.

Hailey Greer, Reagan Lee, Kira Merrell, Grace Tomlinson, Megan Moore, Evelyn Brieden, Addy Kieschnick and Joy Johnston led the Lady Tigers’ defensive effort. Chloe Murr also had a goal and an assist, while Morgan Marino had a goal. Tomlinson had two assists, and Moore and Camille Corbitt each had one assist.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights: A&M 11, A&M-Corpus Christi 3

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert