Lily Hickson scores four goals in A&M Consolidated girls soccer team's win at Waller

WALLER — Lily Hickson scored four goals, and A&M Consolidated’s defense kept a clean sheet in a 6-0 shutout of Waller in District 19-5A girls soccer action Friday.

Hailey Greer, Reagan Lee, Kira Merrell, Grace Tomlinson, Megan Moore, Evelyn Brieden, Addy Kieschnick and Joy Johnston led the Lady Tigers’ defensive effort. Chloe Murr also had a goal and an assist, while Morgan Marino had a goal. Tomlinson had two assists, and Moore and Camille Corbitt each had one assist.