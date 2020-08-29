Lightning delay doesn't slow Navasota as Rattlers win opener over Wharton

"It felt great," Jessie said of his first start. "I liked the intensity we had. I want to take that into next week."

Jessie’s lone mistake came near the end of the second quarter when Wharton’s Roland Gentry intercepted his pass in the end zone, keeping the Rattlers’ halftime lead at 21-0.

Navasota senior running back Darius Randle rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns, including a 40-yarder with 7:34 left in the second quarter and a 58-yard burst up the middle to extend the lead to 28-0 in the third quarter.

The Rattlers’ defense held Wharton (0-1) to 212 yards and 12 first downs with most of that coming with the game out of hand in the second half. The unit put away the game with 4:41 left in the third quarter when Ty’Drayvion Hester sacked Wharton quarterback Sterling Harris on fourth down and Victor Torres scooped up the fumble and returned it for a 45-yard touchdown for a 35-0 lead.

The Rattlers held Wharton to two first downs in the first half and kept the Tigers out of the red zone until the final drive of the third quarter, which running back Keijon Waddell capped with a 4-yard TD run around left end. Harris added a 44-yard touchdown pass to Eric Johnson with nine seconds left in the game.