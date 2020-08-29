Lightning delay doesn't slow Navasota as Rattlers win opener over Wharton

NAVASOTA — In a year when hardly anything has gone to plan, it was only fitting that Navasota’s football season opener started with a lightning delay.
After the 1 1/2 hour wait, though, almost everything went right for the Rattlers in a 35-13 victory over Wharton on Friday at Rattler Stadium.
Navasota junior quarterback Ja’mar Jessie shined in his varsity debut, completing 14 of 19 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown with one interception as he displayed a knack for getting out of trouble and making plays with his feet.
Jessie ran Navasota's offense efficiently as the Rattlers gained 455 yards on 58 plays (7.84 yards/play) and converted 5 of 8 third downs (62.5%).
“[Jessie] does a good job of not getting too up or too down; he kind of flatlines, and our team feeds off that,” Navasota head coach Casey Dacus said. “I thought he did a really nice job tonight of leading the team, and he made some good runs and made some good decisions throwing the ball.”
Jessie capped the Rattlers’ first drive with an 8-yard touchdown scramble as he evaded pressure and reversed field to get inside the left pylon, running over a Wharton defender to cross the goal line. Jessie later hit receiver Xavier Steptoe over the middle for a 14-yard TD pass on third-and-10 to give Navasota (1-0) a 14-0 lead with 3:29 left in the first quarter.
"It felt great," Jessie said of his first start. "I liked the intensity we had. I want to take that into next week."
Jessie’s lone mistake came near the end of the second quarter when Wharton’s Roland Gentry intercepted his pass in the end zone, keeping the Rattlers’ halftime lead at 21-0.
Navasota senior running back Darius Randle rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns, including a 40-yarder with 7:34 left in the second quarter and a 58-yard burst up the middle to extend the lead to 28-0 in the third quarter.
The Rattlers’ defense held Wharton (0-1) to 212 yards and 12 first downs with most of that coming with the game out of hand in the second half. The unit put away the game with 4:41 left in the third quarter when Ty’Drayvion Hester sacked Wharton quarterback Sterling Harris on fourth down and Victor Torres scooped up the fumble and returned it for a 45-yard touchdown for a 35-0 lead.
The Rattlers held Wharton to two first downs in the first half and kept the Tigers out of the red zone until the final drive of the third quarter, which running back Keijon Waddell capped with a 4-yard TD run around left end. Harris added a 44-yard touchdown pass to Eric Johnson with nine seconds left in the game.
“We got sloppy at the end,” Dacus said. “On defense, you’ve got to play with an edge for four quarters, and we didn’t do that tonight per se, but I was pleased with our effort overall. There’s some stuff to clean up and get better at and we will. The stage didn’t look too big for them, which is one of the things I was looking at.”
