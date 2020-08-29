Lexington 25, West 14

LEXINGTON — Lexington exploded for four fourth quarter touchdowns and rallied to beat West 25-14 in the season opener Friday.
Down two touchdowns to begin the final quarter, Lexington took the lead with three touchdowns in less than three minutes. Jeremiah Jackson caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Sheldon Springer with 11:44 left in the fourth quarter, then Jeremiah Dillon scored on runs of 35 yards and 21 yards, the last coming with 8:17 left. Jerrod Kerr added a 37-yard TD run with 2:26 left for the final score.
Lexington finished with 400 yards of offense and held West to 124. Kerr ran for 138 on 15 carries, while Springer completed 10 of 26 passes for 122 yards.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!