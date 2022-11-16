Leon volleyball team's season ends with five-set loss to Lindsay in 2A state semifinals

GARLAND — The Leon Lady Cougars’ hunt for the Class 2A volleyball title ended Wednesday in a 25-21, 22-25, 20-25, 25-10, 15-12 loss to Lindsay in the state semifinals at the Curtis Culwell Center.

“We knew coming in Lindsay with their size and number of seniors ... that they were going to be a tough match,” Leon head coach Jessica Turner said. “And I just thought they coached better than we did.”

Lindsay (39-9) will face Windthorst for the 2A state championship at 3 p.m. Friday. Windthorst advanced with a 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-11 victory over Schulenburg.

The Lady Cougars won two straight sets to build a 2-1 match lead, but the Lady Knights came out swinging in the fourth set, building a 5-1 lead thanks to four combined kills from Abby Hellman and Mia Hunt that forced Leon to take a timeout. The Lady Knights extended their lead to 9-2, and Leon used its second and last timeout of the set to try to regroup.

“We came out tight, quiet, and it showed,” Turner said of the fourth set. “We knew because they had to have it that they were going to come out swinging. They went to their go-tos, and they put the ball away.”

Lindsay’s crowd roared back to life during the fourth set, but Leon seemed to turn the tide thanks to four straight errors by Lindsay that gave the Lady Cougars a 12-9 lead and prompted the Lady Knights to take a timeout. Coming out of the break, the Lady Knights went on a run thanks to a pair of Leon errors and kills from Hellman and Tatum Fleitman for a 13-12 lead.

A service ace by Audrey Colwell and a Leon error gave Lindsay the final two points to win the set and the match.

Leon ends with an overall record of 45-6.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we’re going to be here again next year because all of the seniors on this team are going to be hungry,” Leon junior outside hitter Emily Sitton said, “even the freshmen and the sophomore that’s on the team because they’re going to want it even more next year especially because we got so close this year.”

Sitton and teammate Kaitlyn Kirschner led the Lady Cougars with 12 kills each. Breanna Watson had one kill and 16 digs for Leon, while Lanie Goolsby had three kills, one ace and 12 digs, and Sitton added four aces and 11 digs.

The Lady Cougars reached the state tournament for the first time since 2019 and could bring back nearly the entire roster next season. Leon’s lone senior on this year’s team is Makaila Woods, who had one ace and one dig.

“I know next year we’re all going to come in and everybody’s going to get a whole lot better, and we’re just going to be attacking everyone,” Kirschner said. “There’s not going to be a single team next year that we won’t come at with so much power and force. This team, this program, the legacy that we have behind us, next year’s our year. There’s not a doubt in my mind.”