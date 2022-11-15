Leon volleyball team opens state tournament today hoping to bring home title

The Leon Lady Cougars are no strangers to the state volleyball tournament. They have a rich tradition with 29 appearances and 10 state titles.

And after a brief absence, Leon (44-5) is back in the state tournament for the first time since 2019. The Lady Cougars will face Lindsay (36-9) in the Class 2A semifinals at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

This year’s team is hoping to add to the Leon legacy.

“This group has really taken to heart as far as the tradition with Leon volleyball and what that means and how special that is,” Leon head coach Jessica Turner said. “They want to make their mark in that history book of Leon volleyball, and that’s something that the community can get behind. They see that chemistry, that team effort, and it’s just something that you enjoy. They’re a fiery, excited group, and that’s fun to watch as well.”

The Lady Cougars beat Malakoff Cross Roads, Hull-Daisetta, Centerville and Hawkins in the playoffs to set up a rematch with District 22-2A rival Iola in last week’s Region III final with Leon winning 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19.

Turner credits junior outside hitter Emily Sitton, junior right hitter Sawyer Merry and middle hitter Kaitlyn Kirkschner for producing big-time performances in the playoffs.

Against Iola, Sitton tallied a team-high 25 kills. Kirkschner had 15 kills, including the match-winning point in the fourth set, and Merry finished with six kills.

Turner says one of the special things about her players is that they don’t care about the individual accolades. It’s a total team effort each match, and even when Leon has some down time, the players often start playing some kind of volleyball game. In pairs or in a circle, it doesn’t matter — as long as they have a volleyball and a net, they’re working on their skills.

“They just love the sport and really love each other,” Turner said. “It’s so silly to say. I’ve been on teams that are competitive in nature that yes they want people to do well but not necessarily do as well as me. This group, they just don’t care who that person is and it’s not important to them who’s in the spotlight or recognition or whatever. That just doesn’t matter to them. It just matters that they win the game. They’re very much a whoever’s getting it done, that’s who it needs to be type personality team, and it’s to their advantage.”

That togetherness has helped Leon handle pressure. The 12-player roster made up of one senior, eight juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen is always calm, cool and collected on the court.

A five-set road win against Thorndale in September solidified that mentality for Turner right before district play began.

“I kind of joke around with them that they’re the comeback kids,” Turner laughed. “They just handle pressure really, really well. They never give up in a set, so that’s made them hard to beat all year long. Our district is so competitive, so to a lot of schools I think it’s to their disadvantage as to who’s in their district that they don’t have something where they’re competing and their battling. I just feel like we’ve had to do it all along the way.”

The winner of Leon vs. Lindsay will face the winner of Windthorst vs. Schulenburg at 3 p.m. Friday for the 2A state title. First, the Lady Cougars have to take care of business against Lindsay.

“We’re ready for it to be a battle,” Turner said. “We know they’re a tough team. They’re very deserving of being in the state tournament, a reputable and admirable opponent, and we’re excited to get to play them.”