Leon volleyball team defeats Iola for program's 30 state tournament berth

The Leon Lady Cougars are state-bound once again.
In Saturday’s all-Brazos Valley volleyball showdown in Longview, Leon triumphed over Iola 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19 in the Class 2A Region III final at Lobo Coliseum. With the win, Leon advances to the state tournament for the 30th time in program history.
For Leon, Emily Sitton had a big-time performance with 25 kills, nine of which came in the fourth and final set. Kaitlyn Kirschner tallied 12 kills, including the match-winning point. Lanie Goolsby added seven kills, Sawyer Merry six and Rylee Henderson four for the Lady Cougars (45-5).
Iola’s Lindsey Gooch had a team-high 19 kills, while Abree Raley had 12, Sydney Nevill four and Shaylee McKown three. Iola ends its season at 35-5.
Leon’s state semifinal match will be Wednesday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. The time and opponent will be released at a later date.
It was the third time this season that the two schools played each other. Leon won all three matches as the Lady Cougars also won 27-25, 11-25, 25-21, 25-14 on Sept. 27 in Iola and 29-31, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13 in the rematch Oct. 14 in Jewett.
Earlier in the afternoon, Bremond (36-13) fell to Lindsay 25-19, 25-19, 31-29 in the 2A Region II tournament final at Princeton.
The Brenham Cubettes (37-13) also saw their season come to a close Saturday. The Cubettes were swept by Lake Creek Montgomery 25-16, 25-18, 25-16 in the 5A Region III tournament final at the Merrell Center in Katy.