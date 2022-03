The Bryan Vikings defeated Copperas Cove 7-0 in District 12-6A baseball play Tuesday night.

Mason Ruiz struck out 11 in six innings, allowing three hits. Kyle Kubichek had two hits for Bryan (12-2, 5-0) while Kyle Turner, Chance Crawford, Eric Perez, Ben Torres, Mason Garcia and Hunter Harlin each added one.

Eric Perez threw the last inning striking out two and allowing no hits. Cove fell to 6-12-1 overall, 3-2 in district.

Bryan will host Killeen Ellison (0-17, 0-5) on Friday at 7 p.m.