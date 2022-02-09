Late 3-pointer lifts College Station boys basketball team over Rudder 51-48

“[Fowler] was the secondary option on that play, and our kids just made the right reads,” Reese said. “It goes back to knowing the game, knowing the situation. Grayson’s a kid who’s really flourished in his role this year.”

The win broke a three-game losing streak for College Station, which lost to Katy Jordan 71-58 at Cougar Gym on Tuesday night. College Station and Rudder are in fifth and sixth place, respectively, in the 19-5A standings and eliminated from playoff contention.

“[Rudder] competed, and that’s what it’s about at this point in the season,” Reese said. “Whether you’re in the playoffs or out of the playoffs, whatever the case may be, teams are still going to compete.”

Both Rudder and College Station were playing on little rest but looked energetic in the opening quarters.

The Cougars took an early 13-6 lead in the first quarter thanks to three 3-pointers from Jackson Verdugo. Rudder’s CJ Nash opened the second quarter with back-to-back layups, and later the Rangers used a 7-0 run led by Ethan Meaux for a 21-17 lead.