Late 3-pointer lifts College Station boys basketball team over Rudder 51-48

The College Station boys basketball team had fought for a lead all night, but it took two 3-pointers from Grayson Fowler almost five minutes apart to seal the deal.
Fowler’s 3s provided a much-needed momentum shift for the Cougars, who held off Rudder in a thrilling fourth quarter for a 51-48 victory on Wednesday in District 19-5A play at Cougar Gym.
The Rangers (14-14, 4-9) held one-point leads after the second and third quarters, which set up a tight final period that included three ties and four lead changes. Fowler’s first 3-pointer tied the game at 41 with 6 minutes, 1 second left. Rudder also fouled on the 3, and Fowler added the free throw for the one-point lead.
College Station immediately called a timeout as head coach Jerron Reese offered his team advice in hopes of preventing another loss at home.
“Let’s really clamp down defensively. Let’s execute offensively, and let’s close the game well,” Reese said he told the team during the break.
The Cougars (12-19, 7-7) ran with the plan and built a 48-44 lead with 1:57 left, but the Rangers answered with a 4-0 run to tie the game at 48 and force another College Station timeout.
Fowler came out of the break and scored the game-winning 3 from the left arc with 47.4 seconds left to put the crowd on their feet. Each team took a trip to the free-throw line but missed their shots, and Rudder missed a game-tying 3-pointer as the clock expired.
“[Fowler] was the secondary option on that play, and our kids just made the right reads,” Reese said. “It goes back to knowing the game, knowing the situation. Grayson’s a kid who’s really flourished in his role this year.”
The win broke a three-game losing streak for College Station, which lost to Katy Jordan 71-58 at Cougar Gym on Tuesday night. College Station and Rudder are in fifth and sixth place, respectively, in the 19-5A standings and eliminated from playoff contention.
“[Rudder] competed, and that’s what it’s about at this point in the season,” Reese said. “Whether you’re in the playoffs or out of the playoffs, whatever the case may be, teams are still going to compete.”
Both Rudder and College Station were playing on little rest but looked energetic in the opening quarters.
The Cougars took an early 13-6 lead in the first quarter thanks to three 3-pointers from Jackson Verdugo. Rudder’s CJ Nash opened the second quarter with back-to-back layups, and later the Rangers used a 7-0 run led by Ethan Meaux for a 21-17 lead.
Reese said the Cougars adjusted their timing on defense, and it showed in the third quarter as College Station went on a 12-3 to open the period with five players contributing points. But Rudder followed with an 8-0 run and tied the game at 36 and 38. The Rangers took a 39-38 lead on Ryan Campbell’s free throw with 18.8 seconds left.
“Our rotations weren’t there. We were just a second too late,” Reese said. “And that second, especially against a quick team like Rudder, is going to make you pay.”
Verdugo led the Cougars with 18 points, followed by Fowler with 13 and Joey Toussaint with eight. With their starting center out, Reese said 6-foot-4 Toussaint and 6-2 Verdugo were big factors in the victory.
“Jackson actually got the start today, and the physicality of the game doesn’t get to them,” Reese said of Verdugo and Toussaint. “They make plays in the paint. Jackson had it going from the outside. ... We needed every bit of it this game, especially to get [Rudder] off the offensive glass.”
College Station and Rudder will return to the court at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Cougars will host Katy Paetow, while the Rangers will travel to Brenham.
College Station 51, Rudder 48
RUDDER (14-14, 4-9) — Landon Heslip 14, Kevin Holmes 14, CJ Nash 7, Zach Williams 5, Ryan Campbell 4, Ethan Meaux 4.
COLLEGE STATION (12-19, 7-7) — Jackson Verdugo 18, Grayson Fowler 13, Joey Toussaint 8, Willie Everline 6, Byron Johnson 4, Jared DeVerna 2.
Rudder;6;19;14;9;—;48