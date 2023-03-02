You wouldn’t know it when watching Landon Heslip cash in from beyond the arc or celebrate with his teammates after forcing a turnover on defense, but the Rudder guard wasn’t always this confident.

As a sophomore and junior, Heslip described himself as a quiet player. Now as a senior, he’s emerged not only as the primary guard for the Ranger boys basketball team but also an emotional leader.

“Even when I look back, I’ve never really acted like this,” Heslip said. “Previous two years, I was more of that guy I score, I keep a straight face and I keep it pushing. Now this year I’ve brought a lot more energy to the table, and I try and keep everybody on the same page.”

Those leadership skills have done wonders for both Heslip and the Rangers as Rudder has reached the Class 5A Region III tournament, matching the 2016-17 squad for the furthest the program has advanced in the playoffs.

This season, Heslip is averaging a career-high 12.6 points, his first season to average double figures.

“Landon’s been a hard-working kid for all four years,” Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine said. “This year especially he’s really come out of his shell more verbally, just more confident, more confident in his game, more confident in leading his teammates, so that’s been kind of neat to see.

“He’s super shy earlier and he’s come out of his shell now. He’s a student ambassador for Bryan ISD. He shows up at all these functions. We won a big game Thursday night — he’s at a gala deal Saturday night helping out. He’s just come out of his shell in every way possible.”

Heslip and the Rangers will take on No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall at 6 p.m. Friday in the regional semifinals at the Berry Center in Cypress. The winner will face either No. 2 Killeen Ellison or No. 16 Port Arthur Memorial at 2 p.m. Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Like his leadership skills have grown over the past year, so have Heslip’s skills as a guard. He played center in junior high, describing himself as “one of those kids who hit their growth spurt really early.” Coaches moved the 5-foot-11 Heslip to shooting guard when he got to high school, a change he admits he didn’t like at first.

But he began working on his craft the next summer before his sophomore year with basketball trainer Timothy Lott. That work in the offseason helped him get called up to varsity as a sophomore.

“It was crazy because I started off on JV, and every practice, every now and then [Carrabine] would call me in to varsity because they needed extra bodies,” Heslip said. “When I came here, I just worked really hard, tried really hard to play defense, give them a good look at stuff, and then eventually I was called up to get to play on varsity.”

As a sophomore, Heslip spent most of his time just trying to soak up as much as he could and get acclimated to the varsity game. The Rangers had a lot of seniors on that team, and Heslip credits one of the squad’s juniors, former Rudder forward Jeremiah Johnson, for helping him learn to play with more energy.

“If I did something wrong, he would be like you’re good, just keep on playing,” Heslip said. “He was one of the people that kind of brought out that side of me, that energy, the dog you see now.”

He also turned to an Aggie to help him as he started working with former Texas A&M walk-on guard and current Allen Academy head boys basketball coach T.J. Distefano, who started Adv4nced Training to help train basketball athletes a few years ago and started an AAU team last summer.

Heslip credits his work with Distefano in making him a better player but also turning him into a leader as he had to step up a lot last summer as a member of the AAU team. The senior guard says Distefano works with a lot of underclassmen, so he was one of the few players coming off a varsity season last summer.

“We’re playing against high-level competition, so when things are going bad, somebody’s got to tell them other than TJ to keep it going on the court,” Heslip said. “I feel like he made me step up as a leader, so I kind of had to bring it over here now that we have the same situation in here, having underclassmen.”