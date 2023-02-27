The College Station softball team jumped straight into the lion’s den to start district play.

Unfortunately for the Lady Cougars, the defending 5A state champion Montgomery Lake Creek Lions pounced all over them as Lake Creek shut out College Station 8-0 on Monday night at Cougar Field in 21-5A play.

With the victory, Lake Creek extended its winning streak to 55 games, including 41 straight last year to win state.

Lake Creek (14-0, 1-0) was led by two-way standout Ava Brown. The senior dominated in the circle, holding the Lady Cougars to just three hits. At the plate, Brown was 2 for 4 with four runs batted in, including a three-run homer in the third inning to break the game open.

“We knew what she was coming in,” College Station head coach Vinnie Carreon said. “We know she’s really good in the circle and we knew she was good offensively and she hurt us both ways today. That’s a kid that we can’t let hurt us next time at the plate. She’s going to do what she’s going to do in the circle and we’ve got to have a better approach next time when we face her.”

The Lady Lions wasted little time in tacking on runs against College Station (11-2, 0-1) as Lake Creek got back-to-back singles from LSU commit Maddie McKee and Cameron Uribe. McKee stole second right before Uribe’s single and advanced to third on the single. McKee came home on a one-out sacrifice bunt by Payton Bauer.

McKee was 2 for 4 for the game and scored twice.

Lake Creek added to its 1-0 lead in the third with help from College Station as Madalyn Davis reached on a fielding error. The Lady Cougars got a strikeout, but Uribe singled to set the stage for Brown.

“With a team like that you can’t give them extra opportunities and we did that today,” Carreon said. “I was just telling our group, we’ll learn from that, make them earn everything that they get and they did.”

College Station starting pitcher Gracie Ream bounced back from the home run to throw a complete game, striking out nine while allowing eight hits and six earned runs on 90 pitches.

Outside of the third inning, Ream’s only other inning with multiple runs allowed was a three-run seventh which started with another fielding error. McKee, Uribe and Brown followed with hits. Uribe scored two with a base-clearing triple.

“[Gracie] pitched her tail off today,” Carreon said. “I’d have to go back and look but I don’t think Lake Creek has struck out nine times too many times in the last 54 games. Gracie just did a heck of a job. She left one up early in the game and it kind of got the ball rolling but the story of the day is offensively we didn’t do our job. We just got to do a better job next time we’re out there.”

Offensively for College Station, the Lady Cougars didn’t record their first hit of the game until the fourth inning as Mia Wiggins singled. Bryce Clendenin later singled in the sixth and the team’s final hit came in the seventh as Shaenyn Yates led off with a single.

Brown struck out 11 Lady Cougars in seven innings on 116 pitches.

“Truthfully, if we could do it tomorrow [face Brown again],” Carreon said. “We’d do it tomorrow. She makes us better.”

College Station will compete in the Southlake Carroll tournament starting Thursday. The next district game for College Station is March 7 when it faces Magnolia on the road.

“I just told them we’ve got 13 more games to play before facing them again and every game that we play is an opportunity to get better and we’ll see what happens next time,” Carreon said.

Lake Creek 8, College Station 0

Lake Creek;103;010;3;—;8;8;2

College Station;000;000;0;—;0;3;2

