The Montgomery Lake Creek Lions eked out a 1-0 victory over College Station in District 21-5A baseball play Tuesday night at Cougar Field.

Lake Creek (17-9, 8-3), which had five hits, scored in the sixth. Justin Wilkerson pitched six innings, striking out six. James Kennedy had two hits. College Station’s Aiden DeLeon pitched 5 1/3 innings and Ben Patranella finished the game. The Cougars (13-12, 4-7) had two hits.