Laila Navarro found home on A&M Consolidated girls soccer team

Laila Navarro didn’t grow up playing soccer, but she’s found a home on the pitch as a goalie for A&M Consolidated.

Navarro tried out for the team as a freshman after her parents suggested it. She originally wanted to join the wrestling team but has spent the last three years on the JV soccer team and joined the varsity this season.

The senior will try to help Consol (16-8) continue its playoff run at 7 p.m. Friday as the Lady Tigers face Pflugerville Hendrickson in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals in Cameron. Consol beat Austin McCallum 4-0 on Tuesday to advance.

“I was like, ‘OK, let’s go for it,’” Navarro said of trying out for soccer. “I was really scared at first because I’m competing against all these players that have been playing since 5 or 6-years-old, but it’s been really good.”

Navarro learned more about the sport through training sessions with a family friend and chose to become a goalie to take after her older brother, who played in a local league while in high school.

“Little by little I started getting more confident with how to handle a ball, how to trap it and how to punt,” Navarro said.

Her work ethic was hard for Consol head coach Caleb Blakley to ignore.

“She’s a really great kid, works hard and understood her role in the team coming in that it would be a support role more than a playing role,” Blakley said. “She’s owned that, and she works as hard as the hardest workers. She’s one of those kids that you look at and you’re like, ‘You have a really bright future.’”

The veteran has seen major improvement since joining the team and credits junior goalkeepers Reagan Lee and Hailey Greer for helping her continue to learn this season.

Navarro admits dodging soccer balls scared her at first, but soon her quick reflexes in the goal earned her a new nickname on the squad.

“We nicknamed her last year the spider monkey because she can jump and move anywhere and get the ball,” Blakley said. “She’s a program kid. You want to keep those kids around, because they come in and they are servant-hearted and they do what they need to do to make the team be successful.”

Now Navarro has had the chance to help underclassman and stresses to them it’s never too late to start something new or ask for help.

“Never give up and try your best,” she said. “Give it your all no matter what.”

When she’s not on the pitch, Navarro participates in Consol’s band, which made it to the state championship for the first time in school history last fall.

“I play the trumpet, and I made wind ensemble this year, so it’s kind of like a varsity for the band,” she said, adding that she’s been in band since sixth grade. “It’s nice seeing that all my hard work has paid off.”

Consol fans could also see Navarro in the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band soon. The senior is still deciding whether it’s something she wants to do, but said she’s excited to attend Texas A&M as a first generation student.

“It’s very, very stressful,” Navarro said. “A lot of pressure is on my shoulders because I’m first gen, but I’m just trying to set a good example for my family.”

NOTES — The winner of Friday’s match will face either Friendswood or Manvel in the Region III semifinals next week. Friendswood and Manvel finished first and third, respectively, in 22-5A.

