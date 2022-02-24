Lady Vikings win opener at San Antonio softball tournament

SAN ANTONIO — Maci Ramirez went 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Heather Ollinger earned the win in the circle to help lead the Bryan softball team past Mercedes 6-5 in five innings Thursday at the Southwest ISD Varsity Tournament.

Bryan’s Faith Eppers had a double and two RBIs, and Makayla Marquez, Alexis Rodriguez, Kylie Hernandez and Ariana Williams each had a hit. Marquez and Rodriguez also stole four bases apiece. Ollinger threw a complete game to improve to 2-0.

Bryan (6-2) will play San Antonio Northside Warren at 2 p.m. and San Antonio Southwest at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Mercedes fell to 3-5 overall.