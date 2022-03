The Bryan softball team beat Killeen Ellison by run-rule 12-2 in five innings on Friday in District 12-6A play. Bryan (14-6, 5-1) jumped to a 5-2 lead after the first inning and Brooke Scott ended the game with a walk-off walk in the fifth.

Alexis Rodriguez had two runs in the win, giving her a school-record 125 for her career, tying Texas A&M alum Erica Russell. Martha Alvarado earned the win on the mound with five innings, allowing just three hits. Bryan will be at Harker Heights on Tuesday.