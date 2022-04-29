Lady Vikings come up short in 5-2 loss to Mansfield Lake Ridge in bi-district finale

The Bryan softball team showed improvement, but Mansfield Lake Ridge took advantage of miscues and held on for a 5-2 win on Friday night at Lady Viking Field to sweep the best-of-3 Class 6A bi-district series.

“We put up a great fight,” Bryan interim head coach Billy Hicks said. “I mean, the kids played so hard. The fight that they showed today was just phenomenal. It’s just a pleasure to watch the effort they gave, the fight they gave. It was an honor to be in the dugout with them while they did that.”

Lake Ridge advances to face the winner of Tyler Legacy-Garland next week in the area round. Tyler Legacy and Garland split their first two games Thursday with Tyler Legacy winning the opener 10-0 and Garland taking the second game 15-1.

Lake Ridge (24-6), which won Thursday’s series opener 15-1 in five innings at home, took a commanding 4-0 lead in Game 2 with a three-run third inning Friday. Tia Warsop reached on an infield single and later scored on junior Paris Johnson’s single to center field for a 2-0 lead. Kassidy Chance put Johnson in scoring position with a sacrifice bunt, and Junior raced home on an error on Brooklyn Morris’ grounder. Morris got her chance to cross home plate moments later, scoring on Maggie Miller’s sac fly to left field for a 4-0 lead. Bryan ended the inning with a fly out to right field.

Hicks said he was confident in his defense to get out of the inning despite Bryan’s third-inning troubles Thursday, when Lake Ridge scored 13 runs.

“I think we learned yesterday that things like that happen every once in awhile, and the true character of those kids is how they respond,” Hicks said. “They dug in deep.”

Bryan allowed just one run each in the second and fifth innings. In the second, Miller scored on Gabriella Wilson’s groundout to Bryan pitcher Heather Ollinger. Morris earned her second RBI of the night in the fifth by slamming a double into left-center field that brought home Warsop for a 5-1 lead.

Bryan scored its first run in the fourth. The Lady Vikings (17-12), who had only reached on an error through the first three innings, got their first hit on a one-out double down the left-field line from Kylie Hernandez. She advanced to third on a Lake Ridge error and scored on a sac fly from Ailee Freeman.

Hernandez had similar success at the plate in the sixth as Bryan tried to battle back. Her double to center field knocked in Alexis Rodriguez, who reached on a bunt single, to cut Lake Ridge’s lead to 5-2. Freeman singled later in the frame, but Lady Eagle starting pitcher Avery Hoang stranded two runners by inducing a fly out to end the inning.

“She had a great night,” Hicks said of Hernandez. “At the plate and especially [at third base], she made some wonderful plays. She saved us several times ... just some great throws [and] a line drive that would have knocked a lot of people over, she handled it with ease.”

Hoang threw a complete game to earn the win, allowing five hits and striking out three over seven innings. Ollinger, who pitched two innings in Game 1, also threw a complete game, allowing five hits.

Morris led Lake Ridge at the plate, going 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Johnson and Miller also went 1 for 3 with an RBI each. Warsop went 1 for 4.

Hernandez went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Freeman went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Rodriguez went 1 for 3.

The Lady Vikings will graduate four seniors this year, including Freeman, Rodriguez, Hernandez and Madi Jordan.

“This is not what they asked for,” Hicks said, referring to the firing of longtime head coach Enrique Luna early in the season. “... I think they did a great job of leading the team and performing under the circumstances. A lot of people would have got up and just quit. We hung in there, and a lot of people didn’t think we would make the playoffs. Us getting in and at least playing as well as we did today was a testament to those kids.”

Lake Ridge 5, Bryan 2

Lake Ridge;013;010;0;—;5;5;2

Bryan;000;101;0;—;2;5;3

W — Hoang. L — Ollinger.