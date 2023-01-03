Lady Vikings basketball team handles Pflugerville Weiss to win third straight in District 12-6A

The Bryan girls basketball team is learning how to win in its bid to end a four-year playoff drought.

The Lady Vikings had no problem against the Pflugerville Weiss Lady Wolves for three quarters Tuesday, building their lead to 19 and holding on to win 56-44 in the District 12-6A afternoon matinee at Viking Gym.

Bryan missed five straight shots during the fourth quarter, allowing Weiss to pull within 49-38 and have a chance to cut the Lady Vikings’ lead to single digits. But Weiss turned the ball over, and Bryan scored on four straight possessions to push it lead back to 56-38.

Weiss (9-11, 2-2) took low-percentage shots and Bryan (12-6, 3-0) turned them into three straight fast-break layups, all scored by sophomore guard Christionna Ellis, her only buckets of the game.

“We’ve been waiting on depth and quickness for some time here, and we’ve finally got it,” said Bryan coach Chris Jones, who is in his fourth season running the girls program after serving as the boys head coach for eight seasons. “We want to get running every game. It just took us awhile to get going today.”

Bryan’s pressure defense and depth played a huge role. The Lady Vikings scored 15 points off 17 turnovers, and their defense was effective at forcing many bad shots as Weiss shot only 31.7% from the field (19 of 60).

Bryan used 11 players, three more than Weiss. Bryan had seven players score at least two baskets, while Weiss leaned on senior point guard Kimora McClure and senior center Autumn Young, who combined for 31 points.

McClure scored a game-high 18 points, but she also attempted 18 shots. The 6-foot-2 Young was dominant inside, getting 21 rebounds. Many of them were on the offensive end, some going for naught because she was 1 of 8 at the free-throw line.

Bryan had several scoring options. Freshman forward Avery Archer had 15 points, hitting 5 of 9 3-pointers.

“She’s a good, high-percentage 3-point shooter. We just have to find her more,” Jones said.

Junior guard Taler Thornton added 13 points, seven rebounds and multiple steals and assists.

Archer opened the game with a 3-pointer to start a 10-2 run by the Lady Vikings capped by sophomore forward Kayleigh Murphy scoring back-to-back baskets. Murphy was one of four sophomores who scored in the game for the Lady Vikings, who have only one senior on the roster.

“[Today] was a huge step,” Jones said. “Weiss is a good program. We went a long time without winning any district games at all, so we’re going to enjoy all of them we get. It’s a building process.”

Bryan players, who have been on holiday break since Dec. 16, will return to school Wednesday, which Jones thinks is a bonus.

“It’s a young team and taking those seven days over Christmas break and coming back and playing in a tournament, we’ve been out of our school routinewise a little over two weeks,” Jones said. “I think once we get back in our routine, we’ll be all right.”

Bryan is a half-game behind Waco Midway (15-8, 4-0) as they are the only unbeaten teams in the seven-team district. Neither was picked to finish in the top four and make the playoffs. Waco Midway finished last in 11-6A last season, going 2-12 in district and 8-23 overall.

Bryan will play at Waco Midway on Friday.

Bryan 56, Pflugerville Weiss 44

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

WEISS (9-11, 2-2 in 12-6A) — Jordyn Barrera 1 0-0 0 3; Jah’mareah Linville-Finley 1 0-0 1 2; Abigail Hicks 0 0-0 4 0; Kimora McClure 7 1-2 3 18; A’nija Wilkins 1 0-0 0 2; Autumn Young 6 1-8 2 13; Serese Williams 3 0-0 0 6; Lelah Massaquoi 0 0-2 0 0. TOTALS: 19 2-12 10 44.

BRYAN (12-6, 3-0) — Avery Archer 5 0-0 2 15; Madison Wells 0 0-0 0 0; Kayleigh Murphy 3 1-2 1 7; Christionna Ellis 3 1-2 1 7; Zamia Turner 2 1-2 0 5; Ka’lanndrea Gooden 2 0-0 1 4; Taylor Montgomery 2 1-2 4 5; Taler Thornton 5 1-2 1 13. TOTALS: 22 5-10 9 56.

Weiss;9;11;13;11;—;44

Bryan;15;17;14;10;—;56

Turnovers: Weiss 17 for 15 Bryan points; Bryan 12 for 8 Weiss points

Shooting: Weiss 19-60 (31.7%); Bryan 22-62 (35.4%). 3-pointers: Weiss 4-17 (23.6%); Bryan 7-17 (41.2%)

Rebounds: Weiss 44 (Young 21, Barrera 5, Massaquoi 5, Linville-Finley 4); Bryan 29 (Thornton 4, Ellis 6, Archer 4, Montgomery 4, Gooden 4)