Lady Viking soccer team drops 3-2 match to Harker Heights, just misses postseason

The Bryan girls soccer team ended the season with a pair of tough losses Friday.

The Harker Heights Lady Knights rallied in the second half for a 3-2 victory at Merrill Green Stadium in District 12-6A action.

Bryan (11-6-3, 7-5-2, 23 points) would have clinched the district’s final playoff spot with a victory, but the Lady Vikings still went home knowing they would make the playoffs if Temple (8-9-1, 7-5-2, 24) lost its match with Copperas Cove. Instead, Temple won 2-1 on penalty kicks over third-place Copperas Cove (14-4-5, 8-3-3, 28) after the two battled to tie in a match that wasn’t moved up because of the impending nasty weather, which certainly affected the Harker Heights-Bryan match.

Bryan put its season in jeopardy by scoring only one goal in the first half despite having a stiff north wind at its back. Harker Heights (11-6-3, 9-4-1, 29) put itself in great position to win, tying the game at 1 after having the wind at its back for only six minutes in the second half. Harker Heights senior Addie Harper sailed a shot from 17 yards into the top of the net.

The Lady Vikings, utilizing its speed and quickness on the outside, immediately put pressure on Harker Heights, and Bryan’s players on the field reacted as if sophomore Kristi Gorman had scored with 27 minutes left.

“We had a breakaway,” Bryan coach Chris Gibson said. “Our team thought we scored. Heights had the body language that we had scored. The ref saw differently. He said it didn’t [go in]. There’s a little small brace that makes a little triangle in the bottom corner, and [my players] said the ball went through that, and the net’s not secure there for some reason, so it kicked out and went through. So from the ref’s point of view, he said it never went in. It came out in the front. But everyone else on the field thought otherwise.”

It took Harker Heights less than two minutes to take advantage of that break. Senior forward Aricela Ruiz knocked in a loose ball off a corner kick by junior Taylor Kelley. Ten minutes later, Harker Heights added insurance as Kelley turned and scored from 25 yards on a high arching shot.

“I just looked at it and thought, ‘Well, that thing’s kind of traveling. Where is it? Oh, it’s in the back of the net,’” Harker Heights coach Matthew Evans said. “There was a little bit of a delayed reaction. It was just a fantastic shot. She didn’t give up on the play. She kept battling. We had the wind at our back, and it was going to help that ball travel a little bit, but it was good strike by Taylor.”

Despite the wind intensifying and temperatures dropping, Bryan battled back. Sophomore Violeta Ruiz drove toward the goal, using her body to shield off a defender after taking a pass from freshman Susana Martinez. The determined Ruiz found the net with 12:16 left to pull the Lady Vikings within a goal, giving her team energy as she raced to midfield to celebrate.

“She’s a great spark plug, a great addition,” Gibson said.

Unfortunately, the Lady Vikings weren’t able to put any pressure on the Harker Heights’ goalie in the final 10 minutes as the Lady Knights tightened their defense.

Bryan’s pressure at the start paid off quickly as senior Emeyda Cruz scored from 13 yards less than four minutes into the match. Gorman, who had a huge game, had the assist. Bryan controlled the rest of the first half but couldn’t increase its lead.

“We can’t complain about it,” Gibson said of Bryan’s potential second goal getting waved off. “We had other chances and opportunities in the first half when we had the wind, like we should have.”

The teams played to a 2-2 draw in the first meeting earlier this season.

“Our motto all season long has been we just play real strong defensively. We play possession,” Evans said. “We move the ball. We set ourselves up to make good shots, and that’s what we did tonight.”

Harker Heights had a chance to steal a couple of goals off corner kicks in the first half as Bryan had trouble clearing, but the Lady Knights couldn’t get a clean kick.

NOTES — Bryan midfielder Madison Laird — one of the Lady Vikings’ 10 seniors — had a solid night in her last high school action as did the team’s back defensive line. ... Gorman ended the season with 22 goals and 13 assists. Cruz had 14 goals and 12 assists.

