Lady Tigers face familiar foe Austin McCallum in area playoffs

The postseason so far has been deja vu for the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team.

The Lady Tigers (15-8) will face familiar foe Austin McCallum in the Class 5A area playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Giddings. It's almost exactly a year after Consol beat the Lady Knights en route to Region III semifinals. It also will be Consol's first time back in Giddings since beating Pflugerville 4-3 in last year's quarterfinals.

"We're excited to play another solid opponent," Consol head coach Caleb Blakley said. "We got good recent reason history in Giddings so we want to build on that."

Although the Lady Tigers have history with McCallum (19-2-1), they are preparing to face a much-improved Lady Knights squad. Consol beat them 5-0 in the last meeting with three goals in the second half, but McCallum has an experience-heavy roster which helped it earn a share of the District 17-5A title this year with Austin Anderson.

McCallum returned nine seniors and cruised to a 3-0 bi-district victory over Pflugerville. Senior Mia Gomez has spearheaded the offense with 36 goals and six assists.

"They have a really stellar team," Blakley said. "They've got a center forward [Gomez] who's really dynamic. Then, they've got a really good couple of attacking [midfielders] who provide her with a lot [of support]. They have a really good squad but up top they're really solid."

Consol's defense will need another solid performance to keep Gomez and McCallum at bay. The Lady Tigers slipped past Montgomery last week with a 2-1 victory after winning 4-1 in a shoot-out.

Consol allowed an early goal from the Lady Bears and tied the match at 1 with seven minutes left in regulation. Consol played keep away for the two 10-minute overtime periods before forcing the game into penalty kicks.

"We talked in our pregame on Friday about making sure we put in a full 80 minutes," Blakley said. "For them to come back and get that goal really late in the game required that fight, and turns out that the 80 minutes turned into 100, but that game gives you a lot of confidence."

Blakley is hopeful the bi-district victory gives the players confidence heading into Tuesday.

"It can go one of two ways," he said. "Either you can use that as a springboard to feel like you can win any game or you can come in with that big game win hangover and come out a little bit flat. Our job in practice is to make sure that we come out and we attack it and we say 'Hey, this is a springboard, it's not a deterrent.'"

NOTES – The winner of Tuesday's match will play the Pflugerville Hendrickson-Katy Jordan winner later this week in the regional quarterfinals. Consol played Jordan twice in 19-5A and lost both times, 2-0 and 1-0.

