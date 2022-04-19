Lady Tigers dominate at plate in 14-5 win over Magnolia West in district play

Magnolia West found out the hard way just how powerful Savannah and Aiyana Coleman can be at the plate.

A&M Consolidated scored nine runs over two innings with three combined home runs between the Coleman sisters as the Lady Tigers marched their way to a 12-4 victory over the Lady Mustangs in District 19-5A play Tuesday night at Lady Tiger Field.

Consol (14-10, 11-4) is now tied for first with Waller in the 19-5A standings, and the teams will face each other for the district title Friday at Waller. The Lady Bulldogs beat Magnolia 5-0 on Tuesday.

“Nobody can look past tonight,” Consol head coach Heather Slaton said. “... This win tonight makes all the difference in the world for us. We know we can really just play our game on Friday. We don’t have to press.”

The stage wasn’t too big for sophomore Savannah Coleman, who broke a tie with a three-run homer to center field for a 6-3 Consol lead.

“It feels great,” Savannah Coleman said. “After that second home run, I just couldn’t help myself. I just got so hyped, especially it being our last home game.”

In the fifth, Magnolia West (15-12, 9-6) scored on Hailey McDonald’s pop up to right field to get within 6-4, but Consol answered with six runs in the bottom half. Claire Sisco’s RBI double to left field brought in Leah Becerra, and Cassidy Rich’s bunt loaded the bases to set up Aiyana Coleman’s grand slam for a 11-4 Consol lead.

After cheering on her sister, Savannah Coleman had her own victory lap after hitting her second homer of the night, a solo shot to center field that kept the crowd on their feet.

“I always know something’s going to happen with Aiyana. It’s just a feeling I get with her,” Savannah Coleman said. “She knows that she needs to do something, especially when there’s runners on, and she just does it.”

The Coleman sisters each had four RBIs. Sisco went 3 for 5 with an RBI, while Rich went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Savannah Coleman, Jerra Spahr and Grace Rayburn each went 2 for 4, and Quinn Zaragoza went 2 for 2.

“One home run again is exciting,” Slaton said. “Two home runs in a game is super exciting. Three home runs, I mean they got my hair on fire. I’m super proud of them and just the team effort through the lineup, people putting good balls in play.”

Consol added two insurance runs in the sixth on a double by Rich and a grounder by Aiyana Coleman.

The Lady Tigers’ defense kept their lead intact, allowing just one more run in the sixth on a walk with the bases loaded. Starter Raegan Johnson got Consol out of the jam with three strikeouts in the frame.

Johnson pitch seven innings, allowing nine hits with five strikeouts. She also stranded eight runners, including five over the final two innings.

“She’s always going to keep us in the game,” Slaton said. “She’s always going to give us a shot. If we’re able to give her some run support and she can pitch with confidence and have a little breathing room, then you see what you saw tonight, which is she’s very dominant.”

The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the first inning on a single by Rich, a double by Zaragoza and a single by Spahr. Magnolia West tied the game at 3 in the third. The Lady Mustangs got an RBI double from pitcher Brooklyn Day during the inning. Riley Navares, who relieved Day in the fifth, then hit a single to center field, which brought in Day for the final run.

Day pitched 4 1/3 innings with one strikeout and allowed 12 hits. Navares pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief while allowing four hits.

A&M Consolidated 14, Magnolia West 5

Magnolia West;003;011;0;—;5;9;1

Consol;300;362;x;—;14;16;3

W — Raegan Johnson. L — Brooklyn Day.

