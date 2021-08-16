Lady Rangers volleyball team sweeps Waco University

The Rudder volleyball team had an easy Monday night, sweeping Waco University in three sets for a 25-6, 25-15, 25-12 victory at The Armory.
Rudder (8-1) was led by Asani McGee, who had six kills and five blocks, followed by Neeley Rutledge (6 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces), Jordyn Pfeffer (5 kills, 2 blocks), Londyn Singleton (5 kills, 2 aces), Gabby Baker (20 digs) and Reagan Aponte (23 assists, 3 aces).
Rudder's JV and freshman team both beat Waco in two sets, while the Green team fell to Aggieland Homeschool 25-19, 25-13.
The Lady Rangers will host Waco High School at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The match was originally scheduled as an away game, but was moved to Rudder on Monday.
