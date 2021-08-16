 Skip to main content
Lady Rangers volleyball team sweeps Waco University
Lady Rangers volleyball team sweeps Waco University

The Rudder volleyball team had an easy Monday night, sweeping Waco University in three sets for a 25-6, 25-15, 25-12 victory at The Armory.

Rudder (8-1) was led by Asani McGee, who had six kills and five blocks, followed by Neeley Rutledge (6 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces), Jordyn Pfeffer (5 kills, 2 blocks), Londyn Singleton (5 kills, 2 aces), Gabby Baker (20 digs) and Reagan Aponte (23 assists, 3 aces).

Rudder's JV and freshman team both beat Waco in two sets, while the Green team fell to Aggieland Homeschool 25-19, 25-13.

The Lady Rangers will host Waco High School at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The match was originally scheduled as an away game, but was moved to Rudder on Monday.

