Lady Cougars weather storm, beat No. 13 Manvel 54-50 in regional semifinals

HOUSTON — When the College Station Lady Cougars needed it most, their veterans showed up.
College Station led by one point after each of the first three quarters then got a much-needed run to open the fourth in a 54-50 victory over 13th-ranked Manvel in the Class 5A Region III girls basketball semifinals Friday night at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center.
The Lady Cougars (30-6) advance to the regional championship and will face No. 6 Pflugerville Hendrickson at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“Our kids battled, and they did what they needed to do,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said.
It was a fight to the finish, but the Lady Cougars had experience on their side as veterans Aliyah Collins, Jayden Davenport and Jaeden McMillin, who helped lead College Station to the regional finals last season, combined for 14 of the team’s 18 points in the final period.
Davenport was crucial on the boards, scoring back-to-back baskets on second-chance shots to give College Station the biggest lead of the night at 42-35 with 5:52 left in the fourth quarter. The Lady Mavericks (35-4) answered with a 5-0 run, mostly on free throws, but College Station held them to just eight points in the remaining five minutes of the game.
“That kind of calms us down,” Doles said of having veterans on the court. “Having the guts to keep pushing the pace when you’re up five or six points with a minute and a half to go in a regional semifinal game, that’s because you have experience.”
Doles said she wanted the Lady Cougars to keep scoring despite having the lead. College Station did just that as Collins went 2 for 2 at the free-throw line midway through the final period and added a layup for a 48-43 lead after a McMillin putback. Manvel missed two shots at the foul line, and Collins passed to an open Ashonti Idlebird for another basket and 50-43 lead.
The Lady Mavericks scored on a layup and 3-pointer during the final 30 seconds, but those scores were sandwiched by Collin’s four free throws, which kept the Lady Cougars in the lead and secured the victory.
“I thought we were taking good shots,” Doles said. “I thought our offense ... we were inside out. I thought a few times we forced a few things. We talked about that, but [we were] inside out and just [kept] shooting the ball.”
The Lady Cougars made the most of their second-chance shots and outrebounded Manvel 20-12 in the first half and 15-7 in the second. Davenport did much of the work on the boards.
“She was huge for us today,” Doles said. “I thought at the beginning we went and got good offensive rebounds, and then we quit getting offensive rebounds. We talked about that at halftime. ... Rebounding I knew was going to be key just because it’s that part of the season.”
The first quarter featured two lead changes and two ties. College Station led 15-14 on a trio of 3s from Collins and McMillin, but the Lady Cougars struggled defending the perimeter as Manvel made four 3-pointers to stay close. College Station led 27-26 at halftime after hitting 7 for 11 at the charity stripe.
“We were taking great shots. We just couldn’t score,” Doles said of the first half. “We knew their zone was going to be tough. I have to give credit to them. They came out and battled and fought, and they gave us their best shot.”
Both teams struggled to score in the third quarter. Manvel’s Aiyanna Sam tied the game at 29 on a three-point play, and Mercedes Mancha tied it at 32 on a 3-pointer moments later. But McMillin answered with a field goal and back-to-back free throws as College Station closed the period leading 36-35.
Saturday’s game likely will be a similar dogfight against either Hendrickson or United, both of which are familiar with the Brazos Valley. Hendrickson beat A&M Consolidated 58-38 in the area round last week, while United knocked out College Station in last year’s regional championship 57-49.
“It’s a chance to go the state tournament,” Doles said. “It’s going to be a battle.”
• NOTES -- Hendrickson won the regional's other semifinal 56-47 over Beaumont United.
College Station 54, Manvel 50
MANVEL (35-4) — Aiyanna Sam 19, Jordyn Marshall 15, Kaia Henry 12, Mercedes Mancha 4.
COLLEGE STATION (30-6) — Jaeden McMillin 21, Aliyah Collins 15, Jayden Davenport 11, Taylor Montgomery 3, Ashonti Idlebird 2, TEAM 2.
Manvel;14;12;9;15;—;50
College Station;15;12;9;18;—;54
Next: College Station will play the winner of Pflugerville Hendrickson-Beaumont United at 2 p.m. Saturday.