Lady Cougars weather storm, beat No. 13 Manvel 54-50 in regional semifinals

“That kind of calms us down,” Doles said of having veterans on the court. “Having the guts to keep pushing the pace when you’re up five or six points with a minute and a half to go in a regional semifinal game, that’s because you have experience.”

Doles said she wanted the Lady Cougars to keep scoring despite having the lead. College Station did just that as Collins went 2 for 2 at the free-throw line midway through the final period and added a layup for a 48-43 lead after a McMillin putback. Manvel missed two shots at the foul line, and Collins passed to an open Ashonti Idlebird for another basket and 50-43 lead.

The Lady Mavericks scored on a layup and 3-pointer during the final 30 seconds, but those scores were sandwiched by Collin’s four free throws, which kept the Lady Cougars in the lead and secured the victory.

“I thought we were taking good shots,” Doles said. “I thought our offense ... we were inside out. I thought a few times we forced a few things. We talked about that, but [we were] inside out and just [kept] shooting the ball.”

The Lady Cougars made the most of their second-chance shots and outrebounded Manvel 20-12 in the first half and 15-7 in the second. Davenport did much of the work on the boards.