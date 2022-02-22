Lady Cougars use big first half to beat Pflugerville Weiss in regional quarterfinals

“I thought they did a really good job of handling our press,” Doles said. “So we pulled out of our press, but I thought our half-court defense was phenomenal. Our steals were phenomenal. We got in a little bit of foul trouble, but we were able to come in and still attack.”

College Station senior Aliyah Collins opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer from the right corner just 13 seconds into the period and set up Jayden Davenport for a basket and a 22-13 lead. From there, McMillin and Montgomery combined for 10 points, while Davenport added a putback to end the half with the Lady Cougars leading 38-22.

“They put a smaller guard on [McMillin], and we were able to post her up a little bit tonight,” Doles said. “Then on our screens, if they’re not going to take our driver, our layups are going to be there. If they’re going to take our driver, our shooters are going to be open, and our shooters were ready to shoot them tonight.”

Doles said the Lady Cougars didn’t take the second half lightly even after the strong start.

