Lady Cougars use big first half to beat Pflugerville Weiss in regional quarterfinals

ROCKDALE — The last time College Station competed at Tiger Gym, tensions ran high with the game decided in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
The Lady Cougars didn’t suffer through nearly as much drama Tuesday night as junior Jaeden McMillin and sophomore Taylor Montgomery combined for 22 points in a dominant first half, lifting the College Station girls basketball team to a 63-40 victory over Pflugerville Weiss in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
“Our start was fantastic,” College Station head coach DeAnna Doles said. “Whenever you can score, it helps out everything, and we knew that we were either going to have to drive or to kick. That’s kind of our offense, and we were able to get in our press.”
The Lady Cougars advance to the 5A Region III semifinals and will face No. 13 Manvel at 6 p.m. Friday at the M. O. Campbell Educational Center in Houston. Manvel advanced with a 33-31 victory over Richmond Foster.
College Station began taking control on a basket from McMillin for a 10-4 lead. Almost two minutes later, McMillin scored on a putback to make it 12-7, and Montgomery added a field goal and 3-pointer for a 17-13 lead after one quarter.
The Lady Cougars controlled possession for most of the first half, outrebounding Weiss 13-7, while shooting 16 of 32 from the field compared to the Lady Wolves’ 8 of 16.
“I thought they did a really good job of handling our press,” Doles said. “So we pulled out of our press, but I thought our half-court defense was phenomenal. Our steals were phenomenal. We got in a little bit of foul trouble, but we were able to come in and still attack.”
College Station senior Aliyah Collins opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer from the right corner just 13 seconds into the period and set up Jayden Davenport for a basket and a 22-13 lead. From there, McMillin and Montgomery combined for 10 points, while Davenport added a putback to end the half with the Lady Cougars leading 38-22.
“They put a smaller guard on [McMillin], and we were able to post her up a little bit tonight,” Doles said. “Then on our screens, if they’re not going to take our driver, our layups are going to be there. If they’re going to take our driver, our shooters are going to be open, and our shooters were ready to shoot them tonight.”
Doles said the Lady Cougars didn’t take the second half lightly even after the strong start.
“All the film we’ve seen on [Weiss], they’ve been down and they’ve come back in that third and fourth quarter,” Doles said, noting that Weiss beat Kingwood Park 43-40 in last week’s area round. “We knew that they were going to come out and press us.”
Both teams struggled to get their shots to fall during a low-scoring second half. Weiss outrebounded College Station 18-11 in the final two quarters, but neither team had success shooting with the Lady Cougars going 9 of 25 and Weiss 7 of 22.
Still, McMillin and Montgomery remained in command, scoring 18 of College Station’s 25 points in the second half. McMillin scored nine points in the third quarter, and her back-to-back three-point plays put the Lady Cougars up 44-24.
Davenport and Collins each added baskets, and McMillin pushed College Station ahead 50-28 after scoring on a steal and assist from Collins. Moments later, Collins scored after another steal, and Weiss closed the period with three free throws but couldn’t make a serious run in the fourth quarter.
• NOTES — College Station lost to Manvel 70-57 in the 2018-19 regional semifinals. “They’ve got guards that can play, and they’re more experienced,” Doles said of Manvel. ... Pflugerville Hendrickson (33-2) and Beaumont United (17-14) will play in the other Region III semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday. Hendrickson beat Magnolia West 74-28, and United beat Fulshear 58-51 to advance.
College Station 63, Pflugerville Weiss 40
WEISS (23-16) — Jamyria Ramsey 11, Autumn Young 10, Kimora McClure 9, Myrakel Birdow 8, Jah’mareah Linville-Finley 2.