Lady Cougars to face top-ranked Cedar Park in Class 5A state semifinals

College Station and Cedar Park are 115 miles apart and in opposite regions, yet they’ve managed to create a budding rivalry in the Class 5A playoffs.
The programs will meet again for the third time in three seasons at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 5A girls basketball state semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The teams split their last two meetings, including one in the playoffs. The Lady Cougars grabbed a 58-54 overtime win over the then-No. 2 Lady Timberwolves to earn the program’s first state berth in 2020. Cedar Park (35-0) then leveled the playing field in November with a dominating 66-26 win in nondistrict play.
“We’re definitely a different team than we were when we played them in November,” College Station junior guard Jaeden McMillin said. “I’m excited to see just how everything’s changed and how good we can keep up with them.”
College Station (32-6) finished the season unranked by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches but has knocked off three teams in the top 15 to reach the state tournament. Top-ranked Cedar Park, meanwhile, is the reigning 5A champions on a 60-game winning streak.
First-year head coach DeAnna Doles said her Lady Cougars are ready for the challenge.
“There’s no doubt we’re the underdog,” Doles said. “We haven’t been ranked, and we started the season 0-3. Nobody thought we would be here. ... We’ve taken on that underdog role and embraced it.”
The Lady Cougars’ road to state includes upset victories over No. 15 Pflugerville 56-50 in area and No. 13 Manvel 54-50 and No. 6 Pflugerville Hendrickson 54-48 at last week’s regional tournament in Houston. All three games were decided in the final minutes.
VETERAN LEADERSHIP
Both College Station and Cedar Park have players with loads of playoff experience.
College Station brings back longtime starters McMillin and senior guard Aliyah Collins, who played in the 2020 state tournament, and 5-foot-10 junior forward Jayden Davenport, who was part of the Lady Cougars’ run to the regional finals last season. College Station also has leaned on 5-8 senior forward Ashonti Idlebird, sophomore guard Taylor Montgomery and junior guard Kyla Clark this season.
“Having other kids that are threats as well definitely helps out,” Doles said.
Six of Cedar Park’s players who faced College Station in 2020 are still on the team. Gisella Maul, a 5-10 junior guard, leads the pack, followed by Rice signee and 6-2 center Shelby Hayes. The Lady Timberwolves also have a strong senior corps in Elaine King, 5-10 Megan Woods, 6-0 Rece Prater-Merrill and 6-0 Angie Sacco.
“Gisella is the best player in the state,” Doles said. “And Shelby Hayes signed with Rice and is their big post player on the inside.”
Adapting to Cedar Park’s strong inside game will be the main focus for College Station’s defense, Doles said.
“They’re going to try to find the weakness ... they’re going to continue reversing the ball until they can get it [inside],” Doles said. “But where are their post players catching it? Are they catching it too high? Are they catching it too low? Or are they catching it to where they’re going to be able to post us up?”
Offensively, Doles said the Lady Cougars are much improved since first playing the Lady Timberwolves. College Station had a shooting percentage of 22% from the field in their first meeting but now routinely hits 45-50%.
But even if the Lady Cougars enjoy a hot start, the game will be a marathon, not a sprint, Doles said.
“I don’t see this game being one that we’re going to be able to jump on them,” Doles said. “We’ve been in the tough games, so we’re going to be able to hold our own. I think this is going to be a heavyweight battle, and it’s going to be back-and-forth the entire time.”
A win would put College Station in its first state championship game against either No. 3 Frisco Memorial (36-5) or No. 5 Amarillo (32-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re so excited,” McMillin said. “We’re excited to go to the Alamodome, go to San Antonio, just be with the team and have fun.”
• NOTES — Cedar Park won the only other meeting with College Station 53-44 in a 2017-18 regular season tournament. ... College Station fell to Frisco Liberty 44-41 in the 2020 state semifinals in overtime. Liberty went on to win the 5A title by beating San Antonio Veterans Memorial 35-26. ... College Station, which was ranked fourth at the time, lost to Beaumont United 57-49 in the regional finals last year.