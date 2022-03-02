Lady Cougars to face top-ranked Cedar Park in Class 5A state semifinals

“Gisella is the best player in the state,” Doles said. “And Shelby Hayes signed with Rice and is their big post player on the inside.”

Adapting to Cedar Park’s strong inside game will be the main focus for College Station’s defense, Doles said.

“They’re going to try to find the weakness ... they’re going to continue reversing the ball until they can get it [inside],” Doles said. “But where are their post players catching it? Are they catching it too high? Are they catching it too low? Or are they catching it to where they’re going to be able to post us up?”

Offensively, Doles said the Lady Cougars are much improved since first playing the Lady Timberwolves. College Station had a shooting percentage of 22% from the field in their first meeting but now routinely hits 45-50%.

But even if the Lady Cougars enjoy a hot start, the game will be a marathon, not a sprint, Doles said.

“I don’t see this game being one that we’re going to be able to jump on them,” Doles said. “We’ve been in the tough games, so we’re going to be able to hold our own. I think this is going to be a heavyweight battle, and it’s going to be back-and-forth the entire time.”