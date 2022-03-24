Lady Cougars fall Kingwood Park in bi-district shootout

MAGNOLIA — The College Station girls soccer team pushed District 20-5A champion Kingwood Park to penalty kicks, but the Lady Panthers escaped with a 2-1 victory in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs at Bulldog Stadium on Thursday night. By winning the shootout 3-2, the Lady Panthers (16-3-2) advance to the area playoffs and will face the either Austin Anderson or Bastrop next week.

“It’s hard when it comes down to PKs,” Lady Cougar head coach Stoney Pryor said, “because girls put a lot of that burden on their own backs, and that’s not really where it needs to be. It’s a team game, and we go through the whole thing.”

Tensions were high as both team’s sent five players and their goalkeeper to the field in preparation for the shootout after finishing regulation and two overtime periods tied at 1.

College Station’s Taylor Jennings tied the shootout 2-2, but Nadia Lawrence put Kingwood Park ahead when her shot narrowly escaped senior goalie Keira Herron’s hands and went into the bottom right hand corner of the net. College Station’s final penalty kick sailed high above the goal and Kingwood Park’s bench rushed the field in celebration.

“I told them at the end of the game they’ll remember this game for the rest of their life, because it was so close,” Pryor said.

The Lady Cougars (13-10) held the top-seeded Lady Panthers scoreless until the final minutes of regulation.

College Station was the first to score when Kylie McRaven tapped the ball in with her knee after getting past a mass of players in the goalie box with a little more than eight minutes left in the second half.

“We created some opportunities,” Pryor said. “Of course you think when you score towards the end, maybe we can hang on for eight and a half minutes, then they scored pretty quickly. But I thought that we were smart about things we did.”

Kingwood Park’s Emma Yeager put an end to College Station’s cheers less than a minute later after she beat a defender and took her shot just feet away from Herron, who reached out but couldn’t wrangle in the ball.

“Keira played outstanding in the goal,” Pryor said. “She made a couple of just phenomenal saves. I look forward to seeing those on film, because I was so impressed with her quick reflexes.”

College Station’s defense had one of its best performances of the season despite facing constant pressure. Herron put her volleyball skills to the test, diving for multiple saves in regulation as the Lady Panthers had 12 shots on goal compared to the Lady Cougars’ four.

Herron made a few more saves during the two 10-minute overtime periods to keep Kingwood Park at bay. Her biggest was a diving save as the clock expired in the second OT period on a convincing shot at the game-winning goal.

“The defense played great,” Pryor said. “I thought that we closed down opportunities and gave them minimal opportunities. ... I thought we played and covered for each other really well, and then our midfield supported that.”

College Station will graduate seven seniors this year, including Herron, Simmy Ghosh, Anna Kjerfve, Emily Hord, Sarah Del Rio, Ellie Hagen and Robin Loopstra.

Pryor said he won’t soon forget this team and its seniors. The longtime coach will take over as head football coach for the Cougars in the fall and step down from his post in charge of the girls soccer team.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group,” he said. “I told them at the end this is something I’ll obviously remember forever as well, the group that I got to coach this year and the way they played. And I think it largely comes from seniors, because those are the players that have bought in for a long time and invested their time and lives.”

