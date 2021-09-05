 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Cougars cross country team places 10th at Lovejoy meet
0 comments

Lady Cougars cross country team places 10th at Lovejoy meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MCKINNEY -- The College Station girls cross country team finished 10th at the Lovejoy XC Fall Festival meet on Saturday. Maddie Jones led the pack, placing 24th with a time of 19 minutes, 58 seconds, followed by Katherine Brunson (57th, 20:48), Ellie Seagraves (65th, 20:53), Audrey Wong (85th, 21:30), Jadyn DeVerna (87th, 21:35), Avery Kramer (104th, 22:01) and Allie Fleener (34th, 24:05).

College Station will compete at the Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational on Thursday in Waco.

logo college station.tif
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kent State Postgame: Jimbo Fisher

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rudder 44, El Paso Americas 7
Football

Rudder 44, El Paso Americas 7

KERRVILLE -- Rudder’s Jeremiah Johnson returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown to start the Rangers’ roll to a 44-7 nondistrict …

Football

Franklin 55, Hearne 15

FRANKLIN -- Franklin’s Washington brothers, Bryson and Bobby, combined for four touchdowns to power the Lions to a 55-15 nondistrict victory o…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert