Lady Cougars cross country team places 10th at Lovejoy meet

MCKINNEY -- The College Station girls cross country team finished 10th at the Lovejoy XC Fall Festival meet on Saturday. Maddie Jones led the pack, placing 24th with a time of 19 minutes, 58 seconds, followed by Katherine Brunson (57th, 20:48), Ellie Seagraves (65th, 20:53), Audrey Wong (85th, 21:30), Jadyn DeVerna (87th, 21:35), Avery Kramer (104th, 22:01) and Allie Fleener (34th, 24:05).
College Station will compete at the Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational on Thursday in Waco.
