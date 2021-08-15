 Skip to main content
Lady Cougars' cross country team opens season at Cypress XC Relays
TOMBALL -- The College Station girls cross country team opened its season at the Cypress XC Relays in Tomball on Saturday. The relay teams had two runners splitting up the four-mile trek evenly.

The Lady Cougars were led by Ellie Seagraves and Audrey Wong, who took first place in the Division II race with a time of 25 minutes, 34.7 seconds. Teammates Avery Krammer and Jadyn DeVerna placed third (25:47.8) just behind Katy (25:47.5). In the Division I race, Maddie Jones and Megan Roberts placed 14th with a 23:45.7 finish.

Kenna Mitchell and Allie Fleener placed 13th in the JV two-mile race with a time of 13:07.8.

College Station will compete in the Mud, Sweat, and Cheers Relay in Caldwell at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21.

