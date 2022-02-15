Kylie McRaven, Kelsey Slater lead College Station girls soccer team over Rudder

Kylie McRaven scored three goals, and Kelsey Slater had two to power the College Station girls soccer team to a 7-0 victory at Rudder on Tuesday in District 19-5A play.

Addison Cooper and Taylor Jennings also scored goals for College Station, while McRaven, Slater, Taylor Jennings, Elie Dang each had one assist as the Lady Cougars improved to 5-3 in district. Keira Herron and Emily Hord split time in goal to combine for the shutout.

College Station won the JV match 6-0. Kennedy Voitier and Jillian Burns each scored two goals, and Brooklyn Senkel and Morgan Bell scored one apiece. Brenna Mauldin, Arian Owens and Daniella Chapman combined to earn the shutout in goal as the Lady Cougars improved to 2-2 in district.

College Station will play at Magnolia at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Field. The JV match will start at 5 p.m.