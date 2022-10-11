The KOR Education School junior high volleyball team swept Gause Middle School 25-11, 25-12 on Tuesday. Charlotte Peart, Anna Joy Mikeska, Cayden Williams, Kat Sheetz, Peyton Karstens, Pearl Valasek and Teija Radcliffe played key roles for KOR.
KOR junior high volleyball team sweeps Gause
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
