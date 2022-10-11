 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KOR junior high volleyball team sweeps Gause

  • 0

The KOR Education School junior high volleyball team swept Gause Middle School 25-11, 25-12 on Tuesday. Charlotte Peart, Anna Joy Mikeska, Cayden Williams, Kat Sheetz, Peyton Karstens, Pearl Valasek and Teija Radcliffe played key roles for KOR.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert