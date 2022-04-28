Kingwood Park takes 6-2 victory over A&M Consolidated in bi-district softball opener

KINGWOOD — The A&M Consolidated offense picked the worst time to go into a slump.

A five-run fifth inning carried the Kingwood Park Lady Panthers to a 6-2 victory over the Lady Tigers in the opener of their best-of-3 Class 5A bi-district softball series Thursday night. Game 2 will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Consol’s Lady Tiger Field. In Consol wins, Game 3 will be noon Saturday with the site to be determined.

The home field was beneficial to Kingwood Park (24-11), which banged out four hits in the pivotal fourth inning capped by Abbey Papadimitriou’s bases-clearing double for a 6-0 lead. All of Consol’s offense came on one swing as Texas A&M signee Aiyana Coleman hit a booming opposite-field two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Consol (14-12) couldn’t muster any action on the basepaths with its final five outs after Coleman’s seventh homer of the season. Six batters failed to get the ball out of the infield with four strikeouts and two groundballs. The only runner to reach struck out on a wild pitch.

“Had we been able to capitalize on that and get more players on [base], we could have been in this game,” Consol coach Heather Slaton said.

Consol’s best chance to put pressure on Kingwood Park came in the top of the fourth after the Lady Panthers had taken a 1-0 lead. Consol sophomore Cassidy Rich lined a shot through the legs of Kingwood Park’s third baseman. Coleman hit the next pitch hard off Kingwood pitcher Hannah Leierer for an infield hit, but the junior right-hander bounced back to retire the next three hitters.

“Kudos to [Leierer]. She did a good job getting the ball outside and getting some dropballs that we just kind of offered at, hitting a lot of little dinky groundballs to the infield,” Slaton said. “We did not challenge them. We did not put any pressure on them. We did not create chaos. We did not do the things we’re capable of doing.”

Leierer allowed four hits. She struck out eight, half in the last two innings as she got stronger. She didn’t walk a batter, throwing only 81 pitches and reaching three-ball counts just twice. She induced 12 groundball outs and needed 10 or less pitches in each of the first four innings.

It was the third straight game Consol’s offense was stagnant. Waller beat Consol 5-0 in the regular-season finale in the battle for the District 19-5A crown, the first time the Lady Tigers were shut out this season. The Lady Tigers then lost 4-0 to Brenham on Tuesday in a 19-5A playoff for the second seed.

Slaton plans to shake things up for Game 2 against Kingwood Park.

“As coaches, that’s all we can do is try to put people in positions where they’re going to be successful,” Slaton said. “Expect to see a different lineup tomorrow. Don’t expect to see the same old friends in the same old spots. We’re going to do something different to give ourselves a little spark and give us an opportunity to win. Tonight wasn’t our night, but I don’t think it’s because we got beat. We didn’t show up.”

Kingwood Park, the 20-5A runner-up, didn’t have a hit in the first two innings but showed promise as the Lady Panthers had four hard-hit balls, two walks and a hit batter over their first run through the lineup.

Their first two batters in the third inning walked on eight pitches, but Taysia Constantino lined a 3-2 pitch to Consol freshman second baseman Zoey Montgomery, who turned it into a double play. The Lady Panthers managed to score its first run when Consol didn’t cleanly field a sinking line drive single.

Kingwood Park sophomore Taylor Crawford started the bottom of the fourth inning with a sharp single to center. Freshman Katherine Geiser followed by dumping what should have been a single into right-center field, but the courtesy-runner for Crawford didn’t read the play and was thrown out at second base. The gaffe become moot as Kingwood Park’s bottom two hitters in the lineup, sophomore Chloe Wilson and freshman Lizzy Quinn, both singled to load the bases. Consol’s starting pitcher sophomore Raegan Johnson struck out Kingwood Park sophomore Bailey Kee, but sophomore Courtney Petrosino walked on a full-count pitch for a 2-0 lead. Constantino’s RBI single made it 3-0, and Papadimitriou cleared the bases. Constantino, whose walk-up song is the theme from Barney, was 2 for 2 with two walks as the Lady Panthers had six hits.

A bright spot for Consol was a tip-drill catch between Montgomery and sophomore right fielder Quinn Zaragoza.

Kingwood Park 6, A&M Consolidated 4

Consol;000;002;0;—;0;4;2

Kingwood Park;001;500;x;—;6;6;2

Raegan Johnson, Aiyana Coleman (4) and Coleman, Savannah Coleman (2); Hannah Leierer and Taylor Crawford.

W — Leierer (16-8). L — Johnson.

Leading hitters — Consol: A. Coleman 2-3, home run, 2 RBIs; Kingwood Park: Abbey Papadimitriou 2-2, 3 RBIs; Lizzy Quinn 2-3.

