Kingwood Park ends Consol's season with 2-run homer in ninth

CYPRESS – Kingwood Park sophomore Taylor Crawford hit a two-run homer to lift the Lady Panthers to a 5-3 victory over A&M Consolidated in the deciding game of their Class 5A bi-district best-of-3 softball playoff series.

Crawford’s blast over the left-field fence in the ninth inning scored freshman Abbey Papadimitrou who had singled.

Consol (15-13) got two runners on in the bottom of the inning, but junior right-hander Hannah Leierer struck out the last two batters to lift Kingwood Park (25-12) into the area round of the playoff against Bastrop.

Consol, which grabbed a 16-3 victory Friday night to even the series, took a 3-0 run in Game 3 on sophomore Savannah Coleman’s three-run homer, her second of the series and seventh of the season. Kingwood Park opted to intentionally walk Coleman the rest of the game along with her sister, senior Aiyana Coleman, who hit a trio of homers in the series.

“With Aiyana, once a team learns who she is, they are going to put her on,” Consol coach Heather Slaton said. “Nobody wants to face her over and over.”

The Coleman sisters were intentionally walked nine times in Saturday’s games.

“It is what is is,” Slaton said. “I thought we had a good game plan coming into this game. I thought Raegan [Johnson] pitched well. I thought we did a lot of good things. It just didn’t feel like we had the stamina to finish. It didn’t feel like we had the stamina to finish, but our kids never quit. They fought really hard to the end, and so I’m proud of them for that.”

Consol had a fast start Saturday as senior Claire Sisco walked and Aiyana Coleman was walked. Savannah Coleman hit a towering shot over the center-field fence for her seventh homer of the season.

It was the last time Kingwood Park coach Kelsie McEachhern opted to pitch to the Coleman sisters. And Consol couldn’t come up with another clutch hit, leaving the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings and stranding a pair of runners in the seventh and ninth innings. The Tigers stranded 12 runners, one less than the Lady Panthers.

Kingwood Park tied the game by scoring single runs in the second, sixth and seventh innings.

Freshman Katherine Geiser’s single in the second scored sophomore Chloe Wilson, who opened the inning with a double. Geiser added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to pull the Lady Panthers within 3-2.

Kingwood Park tied the game in the seventh against reliever Aiyana Coleman. Kingwood Park sophomore Courtney Petrosino walked with one out and senior Taysia Constantino singled. The next batter popped up, but Crawford walked to load the bases. Wilson, who was 4 for 5 in the game, singled to tie the game. Wilson was 7 for 10 in the series.

Kingwood Park outhit Consol 13-4 a day after the Lady Tigers had 11 hits.

Sophomore Quinn Zaragoza was 2 for 5 for Consol and Sisco was 1 for 3 with two walks. Zaragoza and Sisco each had four hits for the series. Aiyana Coleman was 4 for 5 for the series with six runs batted in. She was intentionally walked eight times.

Leierer (17-8) struck out 10, walking 11, but nine of them were intentional. Johnson struck out three with no walks in 7 1/3 innings.

Consol loses three seniors in Karly Risner, shortstop Sisco, a Nicholls State signee, and Aiyana Coleman who signed with Texas A&M.

Kingwood Park 5, Consol 3

Kingwood Park;010;001;102—;5;13;0

Consol;300;000;000—;3;4;0

Raegan Johnson, Aiyana Coleman (7), Johnson (9) and Coleman, Savannah Coleman (2). Hannah Leierer and Taylor Crawford;

W — Leierer, 17-8. L — Johnson. HR — Crawford. Leading hitters — Consol: Quinn Zaragoza 2-3. KP: Crawford 4-5, RBI