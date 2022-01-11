Kevin Holmes’ late free throws help Rudder hold off Brenham 64-62

The free-throw line hadn’t been too generous to the Rudder boys basketball team Tuesday night, but senior Kevin Holmes was able to knock down 4 of 6 free throws for the Rangers in the final minute to help seal a 64-62 win over Brenham at The Armory.
Holmes led the Rangers (13-9, 3-4) with 21 points in the District 19-5A matchup. Brenham (9-17, 1-6) heaved a full-court shot at the buzzer, but the desperation attempt didn’t even hit the backboard as the Cubs dropped their sixth-straight game.
Rudder led by as many as 14 with 5:20 remaining, but Brenham stormed back to within a single possession several times in the final minute. Senior center Justin Garza led the comeback bid for Brenham, scoring a team-best 13 points, but the Cubs’ efforts weren’t enough as they missed potential game-tying shots in the waning seconds.
“It was good that we made a few clutch free throws at the end, because give Brenham credit, they didn’t quit and they made some plays, and we contributed to their rally by making some boneheaded plays,” Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine said. “We did make some clutch free throws down the stretch.”
Brenham ran a stiff zone defense that made it difficult for Rudder to penetrate the paint, and Carrabine said the Rangers were a little too reliant on 3-pointers. Rudder made 6 of 19 treys, including a trio from senior Ethan Meaux, who had 11 points. Robert McGee scored 14 points but sat the majority of the fourth quarter with four fouls, which helped Brenham spring its late run.
“We did have a hard time getting it in [the paint],” Carrabine said. “I wanted us to be more aggressive, because the refs were calling a bunch of fouls, and we weren’t very aggressive taking it to the basket against the zone. An ugly win is better than a pretty loss.”
The Rangers’ size allowed them to get some key second-chance points. Senior CJ Nash was strong on the low block, scoring 12 points, including eight on putback shots. Carrabine said he was pleased with Nash’s dirty work.
“CJ’s all heart,” Carrabine said. “He battles. He’s undersized to be a post man, but he’s strong, and he’s got a heart of gold to where he just doesn’t want to quit. He did a fantastic job.”
Rudder broke open a back-and-forth battle late in the second quarter with a 9-0 run for a 31-22 lead with 1:19 left in the first half. Rudder withstood a Brenham run in the third quarter to hold a seven-point lead heading into the final period. It proved to be a recurring theme for the Rangers in the second half.
Rudder looks to stay in the win column Friday as the Rangers host Katy Jordan to wrap up the first half of district play. Carrabine said he hopes his team can learn from Tuesday’s win that it can close out tight games.
“Coaches talk about being tough, diving on the floor, getting the rebound, doing the dirty work, so to speak. Well, going up and hitting free throws at the end of a game, that’s a sign of toughness, too,” Carrabine said. “Everyone on this team, and most every high school team, can hit free throws, but are you tough enough mentally to make those down the stretch when everything’s on the line? I thought we were mentally tough in that regard, Kevin especially, and I hope it proved to them that we can be just as mentally tough as we can be physically tough.”
Rudder 64, Brenham 62
BRENHAM (9-17, 1-6) — Justin Garza 13, Delvin Gantt 13, Deontae Franklin 9, Kaden Watts 8, Shaun Ray 6, Josiah Ferguson 5, Ashton Behrens 2, Dylan Jacobs 1.
RUDDER (13-9, 3-4) — Kevin Holmes 21, Robert McGee 14, CJ Nash 12, Ethan Meaux 11, Zach Williams 4, Jeremiah Johnson 1.
Brenham;14;10;16;22;—;62
Rudder;18;13;16;17;—;64
Next: Rudder host Katy Jordan, 6:30 p.m. Friday