Kevin Holmes’ late free throws help Rudder hold off Brenham 64-62

“We did have a hard time getting it in [the paint],” Carrabine said. “I wanted us to be more aggressive, because the refs were calling a bunch of fouls, and we weren’t very aggressive taking it to the basket against the zone. An ugly win is better than a pretty loss.”

The Rangers’ size allowed them to get some key second-chance points. Senior CJ Nash was strong on the low block, scoring 12 points, including eight on putback shots. Carrabine said he was pleased with Nash’s dirty work.

“CJ’s all heart,” Carrabine said. “He battles. He’s undersized to be a post man, but he’s strong, and he’s got a heart of gold to where he just doesn’t want to quit. He did a fantastic job.”

Rudder broke open a back-and-forth battle late in the second quarter with a 9-0 run for a 31-22 lead with 1:19 left in the first half. Rudder withstood a Brenham run in the third quarter to hold a seven-point lead heading into the final period. It proved to be a recurring theme for the Rangers in the second half.

Rudder looks to stay in the win column Friday as the Rangers host Katy Jordan to wrap up the first half of district play. Carrabine said he hopes his team can learn from Tuesday’s win that it can close out tight games.