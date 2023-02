Tyler Kenny scored four goals and added an assist to help the College Station boys soccer team shut out Brenham 8-0 on Tuesday night at Cougar Field.

Connor Young, Yefri Lopez, Victor Percino and Ethan Riechman also scored goals for the Cougars, while Riechman had two assists, and Dylan Phillips and Brent Butler each had one.

College Station improved to 5-1-1 in district and finished the first half of league play tied for first.