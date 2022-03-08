Katy Jordan holds on for 1-0 victory over College Station boys soccer team

Katy Jordan’s defense was as crisp as the cool air in the Warriors’ 1-0 victory over College Station in District 19-5A boys soccer action Tuesday night at Cougar Stadium.

Third-place College Station (10-6-2, 8-4-2, 26 points) didn’t have many quality scoring opportunities, watching its five-match winning streak end.

“We just struggled moving the ball,” College Station coach Chad Peevey said. “We didn’t get very many chances. And every time we started building up [momentum], we’d pass behind a guy. We were just a little sloppy tonight coming off the bye week. We weren’t prepared.”

Katy Jordan (12-6-1, 9-4-1, 28 points) had a few scoring chances in the first half, but College Station’s defense and goalkeeper Ulisses Braga were up to the task.

College Station had the slight wind at its back in the second half and put pressure on Jordan early with shots from senior Rafael Paiva, junior Jonathan Corado and junior Hendrik Knoops.

The Warriors’ Ryan Armijo fired a 30-yard shot that sailed over the goal with 26 minutes, 59 seconds left, but just over a minute later, Jordan scored an unassisted goal by a freshman who did some fancy footwork and ball handling in the middle of the field before rifling home a 25-yard shot. The white-clad No. 14, who isn’t on Jordan’s roster, was engulfed by his teammates.

“We don’t want to say his name, because he’s an academy player,” said Jordan coach Jason Meekins, who turned to an assistant and said, “How do I explain this?”

It turns out the player is legal with 19-5A officials, but his academy team doesn’t want their players on high school teams.

“He’s a stud,” Meekins said. “In Houston, we’ve got to go through some different hoops to get our best players to play.”

No. 14 is the lone academy player for Jordan, which is in its first season of varsity competition with no seniors. The Warriors won the first meeting against College Station 3-1.

“[College Station] is a good team,” Meekins said. “There’s a reason they’re battling for playoff position with us.”

Jordan’s Hani Taan pushed a pass right in front of the goal in the first half and No. 14 missed the net from 15 yards in a tough 20 minutes for offenses.

“I think in the first half some of it was just composure on the ball in the box or trying to hit it too hard instead of trying to place it one-on-one with the keeper,” Meekins said, adding that his team needed to spend a little more time or take an extra touch building up an attack.

In the second half, freshman Marcelo Ojeda and Taan had good shots.

“[Taan] had a chance to put it away [from 13 yards],” Meekins said.

College Station had chances to tie. Corado drilled a 25-yard shot midway through the second half and the Cougars pressured late.

“[Corado] hit a great shot, but their keeper made an amazing save,” Peevey said. “He’s one of our playmakers that we play through.”

Braga kept it a one-goal game, stopping a blast by sophomore Armijo.

“That was a great save,” Meekins said.

College Station will play at league-leading Katy Paetow (16-1-2, 12-0-2, 36 points) on Friday.

